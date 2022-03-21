Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build world's largest Hindu temple in Bihar

By PTI

PATNA: Setting an example of communal harmony in the country, a Muslim family in Bihar has donated land worth Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the world's largest Hindu temple--Virat Ramayan Mandir in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district in the state.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, that has undertaken the project, said that Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan, who has donated the land, is a businessman from East Champaran based in Guwahati.

"He recently completed all formalities pertaining to the donation of land belonging to his family for the construction of the temple at the registrar office of the Kesharia sub-division (East Champaran)," Kunal, a former Indian Police Service officer, told reporters.

The Acharya said that this donation by Khan and his family is a great example of social harmony and brotherhood between two communities.

Without the help of Muslims, it would have been difficult to realise this dream project, he added. The Mahavir Mandir Trust has so far obtained 125 acres of land for the construction of this temple.

The trust will soon obtain another 25 acres of land too in the area. The Virat Ramayan Mandir is slated to be taller than the world-famous 12th century Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia, which is 215 feet high.

The complex in East Champaran will comprise 18 temples with high spires and its Shiv temple will have the world's largest Shivling.

The total construction cost is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore. The trust will soon take advice from the experts engaged in the construction of the new parliament building in New Delhi.