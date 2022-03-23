Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam police reunite missing girl with family

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police on Tuesday traced a three-and-a-half-year-old missing girl and reunited the girl with her parents within a few hours of receiving the complaint.

Police handing over missing girl to her

parents in Ongole | EXPRESS

According to official information, Kola Satish Kumar a resident of Sujatha Nagar in Ongole noticed her daughter Kola Aswita was sleeping when he returned from his milk shop at 11 pm. However, the next morning, Satish’s mother alerted the family members that Aswita was missing.

The family members along with neighbours searched for the girl but all in vain. Satish kumar immediately lodged a complaint with the Ongole taluk police station at around 6 am. Satish expressed fear that someone might have kidnapped his daughter.

Circle inspector V Srinivasa Reddy informed the same to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg through Ongole DSP U Naga Raju.

Responding immediately, the SP appointed four special teams under the supervision of Ongole DSP to trace the missing girl. Control room technical experts traced the missing girl at Mangamuru road and alerted the search teams.

The teams rushed to Mangamuru road and found the girl near SSN College. They brought Aswita back and handed her to the parents at around 8.15 am. Aswita’s family members thanked the police for bringing back their girl.

SP Malika Garg appreciated Ongole DSP-U Naga Raju, taluk police CI V Srinivasa Reddy, SI M Deva Kumar and their staff for tracing the girl within two hours.