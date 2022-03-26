Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah goes back in time, dances to drum beats

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah regaled the crowds as he perfectly stepped to drum beats during Sri Siddarameshwara Jatra festival at his village at Siddaramana Hundi on Thursday night.

The child in him came alive as he performed Veera Makkala kunitha, which he had learnt when he was young, for over 40 minutes in front of a large number of villagers who had gathered for the jatra.

As mobile phones started recording the rare performance, Siddaramaiah kept chatting with fellow villagers as he was dancing and also corrected the steps of a few youngsters. “I am happy that I am having a good time at my village with my friends and relatives. I am a serious walker and dancing for nearly 40 minutes helped me,” he said.

He was at the jatra of Siddarameshwara temple that has been constructed with contributions from his family and other villagers. He led the jatra from the front and visited homes of his childhood friends. He ensured that all the visitors to the temple had food and also flagged off the day-long procession accompanied by folk troupes.