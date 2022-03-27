STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mangaluru school celebrates 40th anniversary with 40 eco-friendly programmes

A school in Mangaluru celebrates its 40th anniversary with eco-friendly initiatives, aided by an eco-activist alumnus
 

Published: 27th March 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Yekkur and Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba plant a sapling as part of an environment initiative

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Catch them young, and watch them go green... Keeping this motto in mind, Kittel Memorial High School, Gorigudda, in Mangaluru, decided to celebrate its 40th anniversary with 40 eco-friendly programmes, and make a meaningful start to its conservation campaign.

For this, the school roped in an alumnus, Jayaprakash Yekkur, a member of the National Environment Care Federation and conservation enthusiast from Mangaluru. Jayaprakash came up with 40 eco-friendly initiatives for effective management of plastic and garbage, to make young minds aware about environment.

Diana Jyothi Frank, school headmistress, said the high school was started in 1982 by Reverend J L Sadananda, and as many as 400 ex-students from 40 batches participated in the 40th year celebrations. It was Jayaprakash and his schoolmates Yogini, Prathap, Padmanabha, Chethan, Bhojaraj, Naveen, Taranath and Saritha Shetty who searched for the addresses of schoolmates for eight months, and succeeded in locating them.

The programme was launched by visiting houses and distributing pamphlets. Students and staff visited 24 schools in and around the district and held an awareness programme on making eco-friendly paper, pens and pamphlets, with 30 questions on conservation of nature. Under this initiative, the school could reach out to over 1,500 children directly.

The second initiative was on keeping surroundings clean. The students stood for two hours on two days, holding placards, at Valencia, to raise awareness on the ills of dumping waste in public. Former students made 100 eco bricks, which were used to make benches. These and other such programmes gave children a fresh insight into eco-friendly resources. An eye donation drive was also organised.

The school distributed eco-friendly plates for meals and clothes instead of tissue papers. The guests were given tender coconut water in steel glasses, bananas and a paper pen. Not a single plastic item was used at the event, in keeping with the plan to use only naturally available things.

“Children learn whatever is taught in schools. So I decided to make them aware about protecting the environment. This is the ideal time to teach them to conserve the environment. The response was positive and I will continue this initiative in all government schools,” he said.

“We also held a paper pen making programme at Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba’s school. Hajabba joined us in our initiative and planted a sapling and kickstarted the training,” said Jayaprakash.

At the end of the campaign, the students learnt not to waste food and water, use cloth bags, use both sides of paper, plant as many saplings as possible, use public transport, wash vehicles with a wet cloth, stop using plastic water bottles, and many such small lessons which will contribute to a big change.

Anti-plastic crusader

Jayaprakash has been creating awareness on the harmful effects of plastic for the last two years and campaigning for the use of eco-friendly cloth bags.

Jayaprakash, who runs a laundry shop near Kankanady, used to conduct a unique campaign on his bike every Sunday for a plastic-free society, holding placards with a message on the harmful effects of plastic on the environment. He intends to sell cloth bags with a container inside as an alternative to plastic bags. He has also held an eye donation campaign where 80 people have pledged to donate their eyes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru eco-friendly
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp