STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Statue of love: At this temple, a dog is deity

According to G Manoj Kumar (32), nephew of Muthu, the labrador-breed was initially bought by his brother Arunkumar 11 years ago.

Published: 28th March 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  This 82-year-old man’s best friend will now be remembered forever. Muthu, a retired government staff and a resident of Manamadurai, has built a temple for his deceased pet dog — Tom — at his farm. He believes the act would eternalise the bond he shared with the pet.

According to G Manoj Kumar (32), nephew of Muthu, the labrador-breed was initially bought by his brother Arunkumar 11 years ago. However, as they were unable to take care of the dog beyond six months, Muthu volunteered to take care of it. Since then, Tom had been with Muthu till its death in January 2021.

“My uncle took care of Tom for over 10 years and Tom returned it to him with his loyalty. Many a time, Muthu had said the dog was a member of the family and that no one should show any partiality towards it,” Manoj Kumar added.

However, all of a sudden, Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment. Following this, Muthu decided to set up a temple for his late friend and spent Rs 80,000 from his savings to build a marble statue of Tom.

The statue was built with the help of pictures of the dog Muthu’s relatives had taken, and was installed in the last week of January this year. A small temple was also built on the farmland in Bramanakurichi near Manamadurai. Manoj said Padayal (food) is presented before the statue, and that the statue is garlanded every Friday and other auspicious days.

Rs 80,000 for marble statue
Muthu decided to set up a temple for Tom and spent Rs 80,000 from his savings to build its marble statue. The statue was installed in the last week of January this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temple Pet dog labrador statue marble
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp