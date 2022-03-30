STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala taxi driver helps man get back lost chain

It was last Wednesday that Sony Mathew, an IT technician working in Qatar came home with his wife and 8-month-old baby Neha Sony.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mansoor P, the taxi driver handing over the lost chain to a relative of Sony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was last Wednesday that Sony Mathew, an IT technician working in Qatar came home with his wife and 8-month-old baby Neha Sony. The family was grieving the death of Sony’s father-in-law and was travelling to Mavelikkara to pay the final respects. It was only once they reached home that they found out that the gold chain worn by Neha was missing.

“The gold chain held so much of emotion for us. It was gifted by my father-in-law to Neha during her baptism. We made Neha wear the chain only because it was his gift and as an ode to him. We were already trying to grapple with his loss and the loss of the chain gifted by him was not something we could handle,” recalls Sony. 

On Tuesday morning, Sony received the chain, all thanks to a taxi driver turning Good Samaritan. The family had travelled to Mavelikkara, their native place in an airport taxi after landing at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Mansoor P, the taxi driver, had ferried the family and was alerted by the family after they came to know of the loss. “I was just back from taking another passenger who arrived from the Maldives. When I came to know of this, I called the duty police in the airport aid post and we checked the vehicle,” recalls 53-year-old Mansoor. The chain was found after they removed the lock of the back seat and there, stuck on the seat was the gold chain. 

The chain was handed over to an officer at Valiyathura police station who is a relative of the family. It is not the first time that such an incident has happened, says Mansoor. “Mostly the passengers forget their purses or phones and we give them to the airport manager,” says Mansoor who has been working as a taxi driver for the past 30 years. Mansoor says that he was just doing his duty. “I have been working for years here. I was just doing what was expected of me,” says Mansoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala taxi driver
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp