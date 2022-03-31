STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young Kerala doctors take quality, affordable care to people’s homes

They started their firm, Mufico Healthcare Solutions LLP, with the brand name ‘We R Health’ in 2020 and started operations in 2021. 

Published: 31st March 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Team members of We R Health attend to a patient

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mobile clinics are not a new concept, but what about a mobile hospital? Two young doctors from Kozhikode are on a mission to provide quality healthcare, like those available in hospitals, to people at their homes at affordable rates. And for those who can’t afford to pay, the care is free.

Dr Mohammed Fiyas Hassan, 32, and Dr Muhammed Muflih, 31, are the brains behind the concept. 

“Our USP is comprehensive healthcare solutions using advanced technology. We are stressing on disease prevention rather than treatment. Ours can be called a mobile hospital. Our slogan is ‘Good health changes everything’,” said Dr Fiyas. 

He said they are on an expansion drive, planning to set up 92 home care and chronic care services in 92 assembly constituencies, besides adding new services, in one-and-a-half years.  “In the first phase, we began home care services in Kasaragod and the response has been good. We are focusing on pan-India home care services and will start services in tier-II and tier-III cities too,” said Dr Fiyas.

Doctors aided by specialised medical team

The doctor duo is backed by a specialised medical team comprising qualified doctors, nurses, physiotherapist, pharmacists, psychologists, health managers and caretakers. They said the team would be available round-the-clock based on the requirements of patients.

Free treatment will be provided to those who cannot afford it and paid treatment to those who can, they said. “My experience while pursuing masters in sports medicine in the UK, gave me the vision to start wellness centres focusing on sports rehabilitation, injury prevention and lifestyle improvement.

It was the inspiration behind the venture. With Dr Fiyas’ experience in palliative medicine, we are planning to start a new project where services requiring longer periods of care will be provided in a non-hospital, patient-friendly environment,” Dr Muflih said.

