Swabhiman Anchal: Once a Maoist citadel in Odisha, now a proud example of transformation

Amitabh Thakur

Cut-off area of Malkangiri district, now known as 'Swabhiman Anchal', was formed as a consequence of construction of two major reservoirs at Machhkund in 1960s and Balimela in 1980s. The reservoirs created a 60 km-long water channel that surrounded the 150-odd villages from three sides and left the inhabitants of the area with no access to the mainland.

Situated at the tri-junction of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with extremely inhospitable terrains, the area had practically no access for government officials also, and, thus, became truly cut-off. The region comprising 9 Gram Panchayats, is mostly inhabited by the Didayis, a Primitive Tribal Group. Because of its inaccessibility for security forces also, this area had become a bastion of CPI (Maoist). Difficult topography made matters more severe.

The Odisha Government realised that the Maoist citadel could be transformed into a well-administered area, not only by providing security, but through state intervention targeting the basic causes of discontent, disaffection, and maybe, despondency as well.

The Government also felt that the Maoists could hold sway over the area as the same had manifested in a social malaise which was no governance at all, thereby, no socio-economic development for several decades. As a matter of fact, the local population did not have any idea that there existed a government for the welfare of the people. This only got compounded as the Maoists took advantage of this with impunity and kept instigating the populace against the administration. Therefore, the State Government’s vision revolved around making the local population have a feel of the government for their welfare and upliftment.

The first and the foremost task for the State Government undertook was to create access to the area which could only be approached through the water bodies by means of a steamer.

Watershed moment

The Government expedited construction of Gurupriya Setu under heavy security. Then came the watershed moment in 2018 when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the bridge and connected Swabhiman Anchal to the mainland. This bridge allowed security forces to get inside and plug the security vacuum that existed for decades. To bring about development and for any effective counter-insurgency strategy, it was imperative that first the area be cleared of Maoists and then some semblance of stability is brought with establishment of security camps to put in a system in place for development to be taken forward.

However, construction of Gurupriya Setu and connecting the cut-off area with the mainland was not enough. Since the entire area was physically separated from the mainland for decades; and there was no socio-economic development of the zone, disenchantment amongst the populace with the government was palpable. Over the years, the physical isolation and its strategic location being sandwiched between Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and also due to its difficult terrain and numerous water bodies and creeks, Naxals held sway in the area. They would inflict heavy casualties on the security forces whenever they ventured into the area and then disappear into obscurity. This is the reason why the entire top brass of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) had made this their headquarters for a very long time.

If we look back, we can see that Malkangiri district was one of the worst affected districts in the State and Swabhiman Anchal had been the hotbed of Maoist violence. Since the turn of the century and till the inauguration of Gurupriya Setu, this district had seen almost 500 instances of Maoist violence with a little less than 100 security personnel getting killed. This spiral of violence coupled with inaccessibility had taken the 35,000-odd people of the area off the map of the State.

Killing of 37 security personnel in 2008 and many other attacks on security forces were demoralizing for the administration. Even R Vineel Krishna, the then Collector of Malkangiri, was abducted while he was on way to attend a Janasampark Sivira in the cut-off area. Due to this security vacuum and perpetual threat of the Maoists, the inhabitants had no other option but to abide by the diktats of the Left Wing ultras. The hapless people had been caught in a vicious cycle here, where the causes and consequences fed on one another and together contributed towards denial of justice, security and life with dignity to the people. Prakash Singh and Ajit Doval, both illustrious police officers, in a paper wrote that the affected people do not have any ideological understanding or commitment to LWE but join the movement because of alienation, anger, fear or greed as was palpable here.

In this backdrop, the Odisha Government realised that use of force could not be a panacea but providing basic services, like health, education, drinking water, roads etc., should be the primary objective. Naxalite ideology may be flawed but they had successfully struck a sympathetic chord with the people and convinced them that the administration was incapable of addressing their problems. Thus, mobilising the people against the depredations of the Naxals had to be an essential component of government strategy. As one can appreciate from the Punjab experience, once people are alienated and turn against the terrorists, the tide turns. The State Government, therefore, focused on addressing the deficient development and the unaddressed grievances of the people along with plugging the security vacuum.

It was also very careful to avoid any collateral damage through intensive security operations. With access to the area provided by Gurupriya Setu, things were not the same. The Government took it upon itself to provide for rapid development and bring about transformation in the area. Through its SETU (Socio Economic Transformation and Upliftment) Scheme, it provided electricity, drinking water, health services and schools in the area. A special package for the area was also announced. Ushering in socio-economic development was the motto.

Operation Swabhiman

Odisha Police on its part, in the month of January 2020, along with BSF, CRPF, COBRA personnel and also Andhra Police launched an ambitious operation, Operation Swabhiman, in the area. More than 1000 police personnel were deployed and an attempt was made to provide security at every nook and corner.

This week-long operation was primarily to focus on giving a sense of security to the local population. During this operation, however, many development works like construction of roads, ghat cutting between Jantapayi and Jodambo via the hills of Hantalguda, digging of bore wells etc., were taken up. It turned the tide and people got alienated against the Naxals. This had very positive and lasting impact on the populace to the extent that when Maoists came to Janturai and Jodambo villages to threaten the locals as to why they were supporting construction of road, the women folk took on the might of Maoists and pelted stones at them, forcing them to beat a hasty retreat.

In the melee that ensued, one Naxal lost his life and another was apprehended. This was the required spark and impetus which helped the Government make massive inroads and undertake developmental interventions in the area. As on date, not only has the Government provided security to all the 9 Gram Panchayats but also constructed roads, provided drinking water and health services, and introduced public transport in the form of Jana Seva Buses. Before this, in many parts, the only mode of transport was on the back of horses and mules. Now with the construction of roads, people can travel to their homes in their own vehicles or public transport.

Livelihood intervention

The distance that could be covered in a day now can be undertaken in a couple of hours. Health centers have been opened and medical services are being provided at the doorstep after the introduction of ambulances. BSF now has put in place an ambulance in the reservoir as well.

At the same time, it was also important to wean people away from cultivation of cannabis which was a major source of livelihood. Through various schemes of the Government, people have been introduced to cultivation of turmeric and drumstick which is equally profitable. Few crores of fingerlings have been dropped into the reservoir for regenerating fishing. These steps have provided effective livelihood to the local inhabitants. Taking people away from cannabis cultivation has also hit the Maoists as they are unable to extort money from the villagers.

It is significant to mention here that the State Government did not have a myopic view of winning the area on the basis of force alone but by addressing issues like livelihood, drinking water, health and also educational requirements. At least 7,500 mobile phones were distributed in the area to the people to help them meet their educational and other requirements online during the lockdown period of COVID pandemic. With these interventions, development has reached the remotest corners of the area. The strategy of the Odisha Government in winning people’s trust in a region that had a long history of neglect and injustice through rapid socio-economic development has paid dividends.

This is also buttressed by the fact that during the recently concluded 3-tier Gram Panchayat elections, voters of the area that had been the hot bed of the Naxals came out in huge numbers and participated in the electoral process. Swabhiman Anchal reported more than 77 per cent polling. This can also be viewed as a vote of confidence for the developmental initiatives of the Government. The region that was once considered a liberated zone for the Maoists, now, in true sense had become ‘Swabhiman Anchal’. What has worked for the Government is that people participated in the development process to bring about tangible change in the area. The topography of the area that was once punctuated by landmine all over now is experiencing construction activities and deliverance of basic services. There is vibrancy in the air.

Swabhiman Anchal, through this transformation, can become the template, the model, for the rest of the country on how to redevelop a Maoist citadel.

(Amitabh Thakur is IG (Operations), Odisha Police. Views are personal)