Kerala girl enters India Book of Records for creating miniature book

Nazia Zain recently entered the India Book of Records for creating a miniature book.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 03:04 PM

Nazia Zain

Nazia Zain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nazia Zain recently entered the India Book of Records for creating a miniature book. The MBA student is a native of Pallipuram in the capital city. She created a miniature book of just 1cm in height and width. It was her love of crafts that prompted Nazia to attempt the record. “I make handmade gifts and scrapbooks for business.

It was always my dream to achieve one record. I found that no one has attempted to create miniature books, so I decided to try it. It is a plain small notebook,” says Nazia, who wishes to attempt more such records with unique ideas in the coming days.

