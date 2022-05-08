STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's forest fringes find digital market

A block panchayat member’s initiative to connect farmers and tribal people with buyers is fetching them good prices, reports SAJIMON P S

Published: 08th May 2022

Praveen Plavilayil

Praveen Plavilayil, former vice-president of Konni grama panchayat, started a project named ‘Nattuchanda’ in January 2021 aiming to collect and sell such produce and ensure a deserving price.

By Sajimon PS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Farmers in forest fringe villages find it expensive to travel several kilometres to sell their produce. And tribal families collect honey from the forest after a lot of effort, overcoming the threat of wild animals and the vagaries of nature, only to be exploited by middlemen. But those residing in Athumpumkulam division of Konni block panchayat are not too bothered.

The reason? When their crops or forest produce are ready for sale, they just need to ring up their block panchayat member, Praveen Plavilayil. He soon reaches their doorsteps to collect the produce, ensuring them the market price.   

42-year-old Praveen, former vice-president of Konni grama panchayat, started a project named ‘Nattuchanda’ in January 2021 aiming to collect and sell such produce and ensure a deserving price. “I have created WhatsApp groups comprising farmers and villagers, NRIs and other people,” Praveen says.

“We have also opened a godown to store the produce. Once someone calls, we go to the farmers and the tribal people in our vehicle to collect the produce. Then we pack it properly in our godown and deliver it to buyers. If buyers are far away from our village, they need to come to our godown or near our village to collect the produce.” 

Another specialty of the initiative is the farmers and the tribal people get money quickly. The buyers are also happy as they get fresh and organic produce.“Praveen’s project is a huge relief, and it helps retain people in the farming sector,” says S Santhosh Kumar, a school headmaster and a customer.   

The farmers and tribal people of Maneera, Elimullumplackal, Konnappara, Mavanal, Kummannoor, Kokkathodu, Nellikkapara and Athumpumkulam wards are now marketing their produce through ‘Nattuchanda’. Besides honey, produce like kunthirikkam (frankincense), incha (bark of acacia intsia), kallurvanchi, Malabar tamarind, pepper, jackfruit, tapioca, banana and vegetables are offered by the villagers and the tribal people through the WhatsApp initiative. 

