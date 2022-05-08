These Karnataka youngsters are on mission to prevent road mishaps

B K Lakshmikantha By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A road accident in 2016 changed the lives of four people forever and for good. The accident, which injured a techie, had not only caused great grief, but also led these four youngsters from Mysuru to launch a startup to find solutions and innovative ways to prevent road accidents.

They also visit schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety among students. Meet Vivek N, Rachan AR, Joel Preeth Menzes and Joseph Wilfred Diaz, founders of the startup -- Keroobe Pvt Ltd, and are committed to solve and prevent road accidents and related fatalities.

“A road accident in 2016 changed our destination. Since the four of us are from engineering background, we decided to do our bit for society by finding ways to prevent such accidents,” says Vivek, a civil engineer who studied at the Government Engineering College at KR Pet.

They visit accident-prone zones, study the accidents with the assistance of local traffic police and talk to drivers to find out the problems being faced while passing through that stretch. They then analyses and find suitable solutions. They have visited accidentprone areas in Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, in and around Mysuru district, and even in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

So how did it start? “A 28-year-old techie was hit by a bus along a curve in 2016. It was early morning … No one helped him, instead they were clicking photographs. I, along with two of my friends, shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital. The youngster from Kerala survived, and that incident motivated me to do what I do now,” Vivek says.

Passing out of engineering in 2015, Vivek pursued IAS coaching for one year. After working as a site engineer with a local contractor and at a software company in Mysuru, he finally quit the job to start his own startup. Vivek, Rachan, Menzes and Diaz all work in different companies and spend their own money to travel and develop designs and products to prevent road accidents. “We have developed safety products like reflective divider belts and reflective propeller traffic signs.

Intelligent traffic lights, safety number plate frames for motorcycles and intelligent car seat sliders are being tested,” Vivek adds. “While working in my previous company, I was also working parallely on a smart ambulance project. After making the decision to contribute something to society, I quit my job,” he says. He was joined by Menezes, who is the co-founder of the startup.

Menezes worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app. He is currently pursuing BCom from Karnataka State Open University and also works at a firm in Mysuru. “My mother works in Israel, while my father is in the automobile sector. As I have good language skills, Vivek shares his ideas and concepts and I bring them on paper,” Menezes says.

Rachan, who is also from civil engineering background, worked at a private firm in the night to generate money for their products. He has been entrusted with road safety field works, visiting accident zones, and collecting reports. Diaz handles the entire electronics and programming in road safety concepts and related products. From Kochi in Kerala, he is currently working at a private company. Starting a company was not a cakewalk for these youngsters.

The financial constraints made Vivek’s mother Bhagya pledge her gold ornaments to help him realise his dream. Even Menezes’ mother Suma gave them her commercial office space in Hootagalli for free to set up the startup. Along with 25 volunteers, they visit schools and colleges in and around Mysuru to educate children about dangers on roads and how to be safer to help prevent accidents.

“We want children to know how to follow traffic rules and keep themselves away from accidents. We also teach them how to help people who are injured and need immediate assistance,” Vivek adds. “Our mission is to prevent road accidents, injuries or deaths. We have also launched a YouTube channel on road safety. Through our volunteers, we visit schools and provide road safety awareness every month,” he said. The team has also designed the Rapid Ambulance Transportation System for which they have the patent. “We want the governments to use our designs and products to stop road accidents,” Vivek adds.

SMART AMBULANCE AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT SYSTEM

Keroobe has the patent for this project. It is based on engineering and medical platforms. It is an elevated system where vehicles are light-weight and compact. The system helps the vehicle reach the hospital or accident spot within the Golden Hour, no matter how dense the traffic is.