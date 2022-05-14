Nothing stopped these differently-abled women from watching Thrissur Pooram

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: If there is a will, there is a way, goes the adage. These three differently-abled women in the district had the will — to watch Thrissur Pooram, considered to be the largest festival in the state, which is among the wish list of a large number of people in the state. And the district administration chipped in, extending all support.

Kavitha P Kesavan, a native of Kunnamkulam, Leena Elthuruth and Soumya Poothole are the three women who, despite their difficulties, witnessed the ‘Kudamattom’ ceremony of Thrissur Pooram that recorded the highest participation of people ever in its history this year. They had expressed their wish to see the Pooram during programmes organised by the district administration for the differently-abled earlier. It was the decision of District Collector Haritha V Kumar that made the team bring the three women to the show of the year.

Fire force official Arun Bhaskar, who led the task, said, “We took them in our vehicle to Thekkinkadu Maidan for Kudamattom. At first, we had planned to seat them in the special enclosure for women, but then we realised that they wouldn’t be able to watch the Kudamattom well from there as they were bound to wheelchairs. Then, the wheelchairs were placed on our quick response vehicle which has an open deck. We could see their eyes sparkling with happiness.”