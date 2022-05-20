STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marina horses may find joy at new riding school

Until recently, some of the horses in Chepauk didn’t have any shelter and were exposed to the scorching sun. 

Published: 20th May 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Joy-ride horses of the Marina | R Satish Babu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based animal-rights organisation People for Animals (PFA) and Director General of Police Sylendra Badu held a discussion a few days back to draw the outline of a horse-riding school for children on the Marina. If realised, the riding school will engage the 100-odd horses currently being used for joy rides on the beach. The idea was put forward by Sylendra Badu, an animal lover and skilled horse rider.

A parcel of three acres owned by the Indian Coast Guard and located behind Amma Samadhi and another parcel located near the bench/police horse stable in Egmore are being considered for building stables for the joy-ride horses that will be part of the school.During the lockdown, many horses starved to death while some others died of ill-health as horse-owners couldn’t provide adequate care to them. Until recently, some of the horses in Chepauk didn’t have any shelter and were exposed to the scorching sun. 

Shiranee Pereira, co-founder of PFA and chief functionary of Jinendra Jeevdaya Kendra, told TNIE: “Based on our request, the State government arranged for a temporary shelter below the MRTS on Sivananda Salai. Also, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin arranged for drinking water for the horses. A permanent solution, however, will be the riding school, which is self-sustainable and offer better living conditions to both the owners and the animals.”

Pereira said she requested authorities concerned to limit the number of joy-ride horses to 100. “No new owner/horse should be permitted. The animals currently used for joy rides should be micro-chipped and the corporation should give the horse owners licenses,” she suggested. 

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

V Ranjith, owner of eight horses, said access to fresh water for the horses was a huge problem. They had to depend on a few nearby houses or walk two kilometres to carry water. The two 3,000-litre water tanks, which Udhayanidhi Stalin set up, solved that issue. The tanks are filled every two days.

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
