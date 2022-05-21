STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh government school sets record with 100 per cent board results

The government higher secondary school located in Kapadah village has carved out its own identity with cent percent students passing the board exams.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:15 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KAWARDHA: In a one-of-its-kind example, a government school in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh has been recording 100 per cent results in board exams for the last 5 years.

The government higher secondary school located in Kapadah village has carved out its own identity with cent percent students passing the board exams. This year, 150 students of class ten and all 86 students of class 12 have passed with first division.

The secret behind the cent percent examination result is the dedication of the teachers who come to the school every day without any leave and teach the students with full dedication and sincerity, informed the school authorities.

Classes are also organized on festivals and government holidays with Holi and Diwali being the only holidays throughout the year. Besides, special attention is given to all the students in resolving their doubts and the syllabus is completed on time so as to give ample time to students to revise the curriculum thoroughly.

"We provide all facilities and see that they attend classes daily. We identify weak students and focus on them," said Roop Chand Jaiswal, Principal of the school. The high school was started at Kapadah in 2012 with 19 children and 3 teachers. Kapadah is situated 10 kilometres away from Pandariya block.

The school authorities, along with the local administration, have come a long way in overcoming space constraints, heavy rains, lack of infrastructure and much more. However, today, the institution stands tall with hundreds of students from over 27 villages marking their presence at the school on a daily basis.

Kawardha Chhattisgarh government school 100 per cent results
