STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Glimpses of tribal freedom struggle at Ranipur police museum

With a history dating back to colonial years, the heritage building that once housed the police station is now a treasure trove of information on tribal revolutionaries.

Published: 23rd May 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

weapons and instruments are showcased at the police museum | Express

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Most visitors will mistake it for any other nondescript structure. But the Ranipur police museum is special. With a history dating back to colonial years, the heritage building that once housed the police station is now a treasure trove of information on tribal revolutionaries.

Betul district police chief Simala Prasad said the Ranipur police station functioned from the building from 1913 to 2016 before it was shifted to a new address. The building, meanwhile, was lying abandoned for the last six years.

“Local residents wanted us to preserve the erstwhile police station as a heritage building as it holds an integral place in the history of freedom struggle involving tribals. We consulted local historians and decided to turn the historic police station into a museum. The museum has a special section dedicated to the tribal revolutionaries from Betul which includes the likes of Vishnu Singh Uike and Ganjan Singh Korku,” the Betul SP informed.

The region has a rich history when it comes to the freedom struggle of indigenous communities. In 1942, freedom movement hero Vishnu Singh Uike led fellow revolutionaries to attack the Ranipur police station. They had even tried to set the police station ablaze. 

Eighty years on, half burnt documents, including the original copy of the FIRs registered against Uike and his ilk for charges including arson and looting arms and ammunition meant for British troops, have all been preserved in the special section of the museum.

“The museum has a special section dedicated to police personnel who died during the recent pandemic or made the supreme sacrifice while responding to the call of duty. Further, the uniform worn in that era, the weapons and other instruments from the last century have been showcased. There are rare police documents for public viewing,” Prasad told this newspaper.

Local BJP MP DD Uike, who was involved in the project, claimed that it was first-of-its-kind police museum in MP. ‘’It will add a new tourist attraction to Betul, which is in nature tourism. By preserving the memoirs of tribal uprising against the Britishers, this museum will open a new historical tourism hotspot for tourists coming to Betul,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp