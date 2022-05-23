STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Soon, Irula women to find their fortune in ‘Nemo’

None, who has seen the 2003 Hollywood animation film ‘Finding Nemo’, will forget its orange-striped protagonist, a father clownfish, who is trying to find his son Nemo.

Published: 23rd May 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ocellaris clownfish

Ocellaris clownfish

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  None, who has seen the 2003 Hollywood animation film ‘Finding Nemo’, will forget its orange-striped protagonist, a father clownfish, who is trying to find his son Nemo. Come to Pichavaram in a few months, and you will find not one, but many a ‘Nemo’ in the backyard of some Irula houses.

Thanks to a project by the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), about 250 Irula women in the village will soon be able to earn a livelihood from rearing clownfish. Through this, illegal collection of the ornamental fish from coral reefs can also be checked. The Central Department of Science and Technology (DST) has allocated Rs 1.65 crore for the project likely to roll out in June.

“NBFGR will provide expertise and facility to Irula women to rear this high-value species. The project will not only ensure livelihood for these women but will also help in wildlife conservation,” said Kuldeep K Lal, director of NBFGR.

He said the ornamental clownfishes, sold for Rs 150-Rs 300 apiece in the market, are often illegally collected from coral reefs. “The illegal collection of clownfish continues unabated despite forest department taking several measures to check it. The initiative will help in checking it to a great extent,” said Lal.

Low-cost technology to help breed clownfish in low-alkaline ecosystem

A team of scientists and researchers was formed to carry out the project in Pichavaram, and it will be supported by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). The foundation, which has been working with fishermen and the tribal community in the area after the 2004 tsunami, will aid in selecting and convincing beneficiaries.

TT Ajith Kumar, Principal Scientist at the NBFGR, who is overseeing the project, said the institute developed a low-cost technology to breed marine ornamental fish. Initially, the hatchery will function inside an existing lab at the Annamalai University, and later, a separate facility will be set up in Pichavaram mangrove region, said Kumar.

“We developed the technology to breed clownfish in low-alkaline water, and will also establish an indigenous re-circulatory aquaculture system (RAS) to ensure that there will be no wastage of water. We will breed and rear the fish for a month and supply the month-old babies to the Irula women.

They will rear them for two more months after which it will be sold in the market,” said Kumar. The women will be provided hands-on training on rearing the fish, and the institute will help in creating rearing facilities in their backyards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clownfish Nemo National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp