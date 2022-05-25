Indomitable spirit: Bihar girl walks to school on one leg chasing dream of becoming teacher

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Seema Kumari, a 10-year-old from Bihar's Maoist infested Jamui district, is no ordinary girl but a source of inspiration for many other differently-abled children.

Two years ago, Seema lost a leg in a road mishap but not her grit and determination as instead of cursing her fate, she decided to chase her dream of becoming a teacher.

A native of Fatehpur village under Khaira block of Jamui district, considered a hotbed of extremism in the state, she trudges to school on one foot for one km, leaving everybody surprised by her indomitable spirit.

“I want to become a teacher. I want to educate people from the surrounding areas,” the girl remarked with a glint in her eye, betraying her willpower.

Her father Khiran Manjhi is a migrant worker, looking after his family with the small amount he sends every month. Her mother, Baby Devi, says that the girl is the second eldest among six siblings.

Seema's teacher Shivkumar Bhagat said, “I have never found the girl regretting losing her leg in a road accident but instead she always bubbles with confidence.”

Elated by Seema's determination to continue her studies, villagers have decided to lend their support. “She is now a role model for many girls of her age. We will cooperate with the family at all levels,” a local resident Karan Manjhi said.