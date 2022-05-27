This 47-year old Tamil Nadu government school teacher has not taken leave for 13 years

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 47-year old teacher from Sundaripalayam village near Villupuram didn’t take any leave in the last 13 years.



S Sarasu, a teacher from the Ananda Government Aided Primary School at Vaniyampalyam, didn’t take any leaves in the last 13 years, including casual, medical and earn leaves. She has been working in the school, which is her alma mater, since 2004.



“In my 18 years of service, I have not taken a single medical leave. Apart from that, in the last 13 years of service, I have not taken any kind of leave, as I want to be an example for the students,” she said.



“I manage to complete my personal works before or after the school hours. After seeing me many students have stopped taking leaves and there my classes have full attendance most of the time,” she said.



Sources from the school said that she always comes to the school on time and usually is the last person to leave the school.



She has received more than 50 awards for her teaching from various organisations, including the Tamil Nadu government’s State’s Best Teacher Award last year.



“Initially, the relatives were angry with me as I missed the functions held outside the city due to my habit of not taking leaves. But they understood my policy and are comfortable with it now,” she said.