Andhra Pradesh: Ex-teacher’s edu initiative wins Modi’s ‘mann’ 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, lauded Markapuram Ram Bhupal Reddy, a retired headmaster from Giddalur in Prakasam district, for his efforts to educate girl students.

On May 8, in its Sunday special column ‘Brightside’, TNIE had published Bhupal Reddy’s story ‘Retired headmaster pays to keep 88 girls in school’.During his address, Modi noted that countless people in the country have risen above ‘me and myself’ to work for the betterment of the society.

In this context, the PM said, “I have come to know about a friend, Ram Bhupal Reddy-ji from Markapuram in Andhra Pradesh. You will be surprised to know that he has donated all his income after retirement for girls’ education. He has opened accounts for 100 daughters under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and deposited more than Rs 25 lakh.’’What came next was endless phone calls and media representatives making a beeline for the headmaster’s interview.

Bhupal Reddy had deposited Rs 25.71 lakh from his pension benefits at the Yadavalli village post office to open Sukanya Samrudhhi Yojana accounts for 88 girls over the age of 10 years. The interest amount of Rs 41,000 is to be equally distributed and deposited in all the 88 accounts every three months till the girls attain 21 years.

Expressing gratitude and thanking TNIE, Bhupal Reddy said, “I am really honoured that the Prime Minister of a country with a population of over 120 crore has mentioned my name for the efforts I’ve made towards the education of girls, in his famous monthly programme. My heart is filled with immense happiness. I think this is more than enough for my life. In fact, I have a done a very small service to help the girl students who come from poor family backgrounds.”

Recalling what inspired him to take up the cause, the headmaster said, “I knew many girls who dropped out of schools as their parents were poor and could not afford their studies. This disturbed me and so I decided to do whatever I could to help those little girls.”

