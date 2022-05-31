STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

California man, 78, gets high school diploma six decades later

He beamed as he walked across the graduation stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and received the diploma.

Published: 31st May 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ted Sams, 78, waits to receive his original high school diploma during San Gabriel High School's graduation at the Rose Bowl on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Pasadena(Photo | AP)

Ted Sams, 78, waits to receive his original high school diploma during San Gabriel High School's graduation at the Rose Bowl on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Pasadena(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PASADENA: For 60 years, Ted Sams regretted missing his high school graduation. Now 78, Sams can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma Friday with the class of 2022 at Southern California’s San Gabriel High School.

Back in 1962 when he was a high school senior, Sams got in trouble and was suspended five days before the end of the school year. He said he missed a crucial final exam and had to make it up over the summer.

“When I went back with my grade, they wouldn’t give me my diploma because I owed $4.80 for a book,” Sams told KABC-TV. “And so I just walked away and said forget it.”

The school still had Sams’ original diploma locked away in an old filing cabinet. He beamed as he walked across the graduation stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and received the diploma.

“Over the years, I complained to my kids a number of times about how $4.80 kept me from having my diploma,” he said. Sams said he plans on hanging the diploma on a wall at his home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High school graduation Ted Sams Diploma
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp