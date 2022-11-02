Young Kerala couple ditches high-paying corporate jobs to pursue farming

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: A day starts as early as 5am for Pavithra and Rinas, a young couple at Konathukunnu in Vellangallur panchayat, as farming activities need to be done before the sunlight becomes unbearable. At present, they are working along with other farmers in Konathukunnu to start paddy cultivation in a 15-acre land. While many farmers choose to cultivate hybrid seeds, this couple backed by Salim Ali Foundation has prioritised traditional varieties.

It was in 2016 Pavithra joined Salim Ali Foundation as a project coordinator leaving her job as an HR manager in a multinational company. Hailing from Kannur, Pavithra always had this love for nature and farming. The air-conditioned office and day-long phone calls forced her to think about an alternative. “When I came to know about the programme of Salim Ali Foundation, I responded immediately and joined without a second thought. It has been an eventful journey from then which I don’t regret, despite the challenges,” shared Pavithra.

When she joined the foundation’s project in Vellangallur, Rinas followed her and the couple settled down there. The project promoting sustainable development in all its sense has big targets to achieve and working on them.

“As a part of the programme, we took 15 acres of land on lease, which had remained barren for years. In the past few years, due to the flood and pandemic restrictions, farming activities were not in full swing, but this time we are hopeful. Along with paddy cultivation, we are giving awareness classes to local farmers in the panchayat to shift to organic farming. The project also gives technical support to the farmers to ensure good remuneration through poultry and animal rearing,” shared Pavithra.

Rinas, who was working in a multinational company in Mumbai, at present does all the work of a farm labourer, just because he loves to do it. He also helps Pavithra in other allied activities of the foundation and ensure its proper functioning.

“When we came here, we didn’t know much about farming. Now, we know how to cultivate crops and find market for anything grown here. The foundation aims to make Vellangallur panchayat self-sufficient in food and the farmers here have been cooperating well,” she said.

THRISSUR: A day starts as early as 5am for Pavithra and Rinas, a young couple at Konathukunnu in Vellangallur panchayat, as farming activities need to be done before the sunlight becomes unbearable. At present, they are working along with other farmers in Konathukunnu to start paddy cultivation in a 15-acre land. While many farmers choose to cultivate hybrid seeds, this couple backed by Salim Ali Foundation has prioritised traditional varieties. It was in 2016 Pavithra joined Salim Ali Foundation as a project coordinator leaving her job as an HR manager in a multinational company. Hailing from Kannur, Pavithra always had this love for nature and farming. The air-conditioned office and day-long phone calls forced her to think about an alternative. “When I came to know about the programme of Salim Ali Foundation, I responded immediately and joined without a second thought. It has been an eventful journey from then which I don’t regret, despite the challenges,” shared Pavithra. When she joined the foundation’s project in Vellangallur, Rinas followed her and the couple settled down there. The project promoting sustainable development in all its sense has big targets to achieve and working on them. “As a part of the programme, we took 15 acres of land on lease, which had remained barren for years. In the past few years, due to the flood and pandemic restrictions, farming activities were not in full swing, but this time we are hopeful. Along with paddy cultivation, we are giving awareness classes to local farmers in the panchayat to shift to organic farming. The project also gives technical support to the farmers to ensure good remuneration through poultry and animal rearing,” shared Pavithra. Rinas, who was working in a multinational company in Mumbai, at present does all the work of a farm labourer, just because he loves to do it. He also helps Pavithra in other allied activities of the foundation and ensure its proper functioning. “When we came here, we didn’t know much about farming. Now, we know how to cultivate crops and find market for anything grown here. The foundation aims to make Vellangallur panchayat self-sufficient in food and the farmers here have been cooperating well,” she said.