Frenchman Michel Lestrehan's Kerala connection, and everything in between

A Satish traces French Kathakali exponent Michel’s fascinating shishya-to-guru journey

Published: 06th November 2022 05:43 AM

Kathakali artist Michel Lestrehan teaching maddalam to a student at his house

THRISSUR: Dressed in mundu and shirt, Michel Lestrehan is at home in Cheruthuruthy near Shoranur. The 68-year-old Frenchman says he fell in love with Kerala and its art forms when he first arrived here in 1985, to learn Kathakali. Michel, who hails from Rennes, used to be a contemporary dance exponent. He landed in Gujarat in 1984 to learn kathak under Kumudini Lakhia at her Kadamb School of Dance.

“Later, Kottakkal Sasidharan, a faculty at the Darpana Academy in Ahmedabad, introduced me to the amazing world of Kathakali,” says Michel. “That was the beginning of a passionate exploration.” Michel first did a six-month course under Kathakali exponent Vazhenkada Vijayan, the son of the legendary Vazhenkada Kunchu Nair. He would also travel to wherever major Kathakali programmes were on. “Then, I returned to France and applied for a scholarship under the Indo-French cultural exchange programme,” he recalls.

“Subsequently, I joined a three-year course at Kalamandalam from 1987 to 1990. From 1990 to 1993, I trained under Sadanam Krishnankutty Asan.”In the early 90s, Michel started learning Kalaripayattu, too. “I trained at Vallabatha Kalari Sangham in Chavakad under Krishnadas Gurukkal and, later, P K Balan Gurukkal,” he says.

Subsequently, Michel returned to France and set up a cultural organisation named ‘Companie Prana’ to promote Indian art forms and undertake contemporary research. “We have organised several Kathakali tours in France, Switzerland and Poland with the senior Kathakali maestros such as Dr Sadanam Krishnankutty Asan, Kalamandalam K G Vasu Asan, Kottakkal Nandakumaran Nair, Kalamandalam M P S Namboodiri, Sadanam Narayanan Naripatta, Peeshappilly Rajeev, and Kalamandalam Soman, to name a few,” he says.

Kathakali guru Kalamandalam Venkitaraman is all praise for Michel’s passion. “I have known him since 1985. I appreciate the respect he gives to the art form, and the effort he takes to promote it in different countries,” he says.

“Also, it is noteworthy that Michel adheres to all the traditional guidelines and does not dilute them for commercial purposes.” Currently, Michel trains Kathakali and kalaripayattu students at a large kalari set up near his house. In 1998, he had bought a traditional house, Karippal Mana, located on a one-acre plot in Cheruthuruthy. He stays here with wife Brigite, who had come down to Kerala in the 90s to learn Mohiniyattom at Kalamandalam.

