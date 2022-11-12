Superstar Allu Arjun responds to Kerala girl’s dream to pursue nursing

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Dreaming to pursue her higher studies after Plus II was a big challenge for this girl (who doesn’t want to be named) from Alappuzha. Her father died due to Covid last year and the poor family, including her mother and brother, was unable to meet the expenses of her higher studies.

Some of her friends advised her to approach district collector V R Krishna Teja. She met the collector along with her mother a week ago and he offered all support and contacted actor Allu Arjun to help her continue her studies by sponsoring the educational expenditure for one year. Allu responded positively to the collector’s gesture and agreed to bear the expenses for the entire period of her nursing course. Later Krishna Teja approached St Thomas Nursing College, Kattanam, and they gave admission to her under management quota and she joined the course on Friday.

The girl had completed Plus II with 92 per cent marks. She had submitted applications in many nursing colleges but could not get admission in merit quota. She then tried to get admission in the management quota. However, the huge fees remained a hindrance.

After she approached the collector, he searched to find a sponsor through his Facebook gathering ‘We for Alleppey’.“A big thanks to Allu,” Teja said. “The service will continue in the coming days through the FB gathering,” the collector said.

Teja started ‘I am for Alleppey’ in 2018 after the devastating flood to lend a helping hand to the people who faced serious difficulties after the flood. Crores of rupees were spent as part of the initiative to rehabilitate flood-hit people of the district. Allu Arjun also helped reconstruct 10 Anganwadis in the flood-hit area. This year the collector renamed the group ‘We for Alleppey’.

