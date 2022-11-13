Children’s festival kicks off on a bright note

Home Good News

KHAMMAM: The 12th edition of the national-level children’s festival kicked off at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Saturday. Around 4,000 children in the 6-16 age group from across the country are participating in the three-day festival.

Competitions are being held in various categories including Kuchipudi, folk dance, tribal dance, essay writing, group dance, devotional songs, and painting, among others. The residents of the temple town turned up in large numbers to watch the children showcase their talent.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the event organised by Bekkanti Srinivas Charitable Trust with the support of the Awardee Teachers Association. The organisers are providing free accommodation and food to the participants.

B Srinivas, founder and president of Bekkanti Srinivas Charitable Trust said, “We have been conducting the event for the last 12 years. “We are very happy that we were allotted Mithila Stadium, where Sri Rama Kalyanam takes place during the Sri Rama Navami, for the conduct of the event,” he said.

All political parties have extended their support for the smooth conduct of the event. Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah said that it was a very proud moment for the temple town to host thousands of children from across the country. “This festival will further take the glory of the Bhadrachalam Agency area to the national level,” he said.

