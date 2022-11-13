Donate a rupee per day to see change in nation

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Irrespective of the situation or consequences, every single person has the desire to help the needy. But people are often not sure about where and how to donate. Even if they knew, most of them end up not donating because they are low on money or have already donated earlier.

To ease the donation process and channelise the donations to the needy, two youths came up with a noble idea where they came up with an initiative where people can donate only one rupee every day. Donate Only One Rupee (DOOR), DOORadrushti foundation aims at helping anyone in need with a policy of accepting Rs 1 a day as a donation.

Sharing similar interests and ideologies, Dileep Kumar Kandula, an entrepreneur and social activist, and Jayaraj Gedela, a final-year dental student and a globetrotter, started the foundation in November 2020.

Till date, the foundation has received Rs 17,11,111 and registered 111 helps so far. With the one rupee donation a day from several people, Dileep and Jayaraj helped donate money for 16 brain operations, 11 heart operations, 8 kidney operations, 13 lung surgeries, and 43 other medical services.

Additionally, the foundation also extended its support to relief camps held during Yaas Cyclone, various food donation drives, ambulance set-ups during the Covid-19 Pandemic, educational purposes etc.

“It was in November 2020 during the Covid Pandemic that we decided to start the foundation and try our luck with this concept. Fast-forward to November 2022, we successfully managed to support more than 100 families with the help of many people who trusted us with our initiative. The use of social media and digital payment methods helped us better to reach out to people in need,” Dileep recalled.

“Transparency has always been a major element in our foundation. We publicly share details of every single rupee that is being donated. Most importantly, we do not use any of the money for expenses related to the foundation because we value the trust the public has in us,” said Jayaraj.

Speaking about their donors, Jayaraj said, “One amongst our donor is a farmer who pledged to donate `10 for every bag of crop he yields seasonally. Another donor who is curious about how Rapido works, took up the job of a Rapido diver for a day, drove his customers and donated the money he earned through it to our foundation.

While there is one donor who visits Tirumala every month, he has pledged to donate the money to us.” The DOORadrushti Foundation has also won the Innovation NGO of 2021 at the National Wide Awards presented by the Business Mint. Currently, there are 1,000-2,000 people who actively donate one rupee regularly.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Irrespective of the situation or consequences, every single person has the desire to help the needy. But people are often not sure about where and how to donate. Even if they knew, most of them end up not donating because they are low on money or have already donated earlier. To ease the donation process and channelise the donations to the needy, two youths came up with a noble idea where they came up with an initiative where people can donate only one rupee every day. Donate Only One Rupee (DOOR), DOORadrushti foundation aims at helping anyone in need with a policy of accepting Rs 1 a day as a donation. Sharing similar interests and ideologies, Dileep Kumar Kandula, an entrepreneur and social activist, and Jayaraj Gedela, a final-year dental student and a globetrotter, started the foundation in November 2020. Till date, the foundation has received Rs 17,11,111 and registered 111 helps so far. With the one rupee donation a day from several people, Dileep and Jayaraj helped donate money for 16 brain operations, 11 heart operations, 8 kidney operations, 13 lung surgeries, and 43 other medical services. Additionally, the foundation also extended its support to relief camps held during Yaas Cyclone, various food donation drives, ambulance set-ups during the Covid-19 Pandemic, educational purposes etc. “It was in November 2020 during the Covid Pandemic that we decided to start the foundation and try our luck with this concept. Fast-forward to November 2022, we successfully managed to support more than 100 families with the help of many people who trusted us with our initiative. The use of social media and digital payment methods helped us better to reach out to people in need,” Dileep recalled. “Transparency has always been a major element in our foundation. We publicly share details of every single rupee that is being donated. Most importantly, we do not use any of the money for expenses related to the foundation because we value the trust the public has in us,” said Jayaraj. Speaking about their donors, Jayaraj said, “One amongst our donor is a farmer who pledged to donate `10 for every bag of crop he yields seasonally. Another donor who is curious about how Rapido works, took up the job of a Rapido diver for a day, drove his customers and donated the money he earned through it to our foundation. While there is one donor who visits Tirumala every month, he has pledged to donate the money to us.” The DOORadrushti Foundation has also won the Innovation NGO of 2021 at the National Wide Awards presented by the Business Mint. Currently, there are 1,000-2,000 people who actively donate one rupee regularly.