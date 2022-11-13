One-Man Movement: Purushottam Somani

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Fixing MRP on medicine. This has been the one-point agenda for social worker Purushottam Somani, popularly known as PR Somani, who is also the founder of the Nizamabad Chamber of Commerce.

An active social worker, Somani always does something to help the people who live in his neighbourhood. He has provided drinking water facilities to several areas in the town and also ambulance services for

the sick.

During the pandemic, he distributed food grains free of cost to needy people and led people’s movement till the railways commissioned a broad gauge railway line to Nizamabad.

While providing financial assistance to his driver to help him purchase medicines, he found that there was a wide variance between the retail price and the cost of manufacturing of medicines.

Normally, MRP is fixed after allowing a 30 per cent trade margin but the sale of medicines is fetching a whopping 500 per cent profit margin to the sellers. Using his sources, he collected data from several manufacturing companies on the cost they incurred in making medicines and at what price they were being sold in retail shops.

For Somani, the new movement is not easy to carry on. As the government did not have control over the pricing of the medicines, it became difficult for him.

He faced several hurdles to bring the issue to the fore. When he went to Delhi and tried to address a press conference on ‘daylight robbery’, several people advised him against it, telling him that the pharma lobby is the most powerful one and that he would get nowhere. But it rankled him whenever he thought of the poor shelling out their hard-earned money for medicines that are exorbitantly expensive. He decided to go ahead and wash the dirty linen in public in Delhi. He called a media conference and exposed how the poor are being fleeced.

Before doing that, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in the pharma companies. He soon came to know that the government has no mechanism at its disposal to fix MRP on medicines.

He then took the help of one IAS officer G Ashok Kumar Namami Gange who was a Project secretary in the Central government and met several officials and explained to them the issue. He met several Union ministers who took up the issue with the prime minister during a cabinet meeting.

When Union Finance M Nirmala Sitharaman visited the district, he met her and explained to her the need for MRP on medicines. He also met GST council chairman PD Vaghela.

As he kept espousing his cause with all those who mattered in the government, he became an important person himself. Politicians and bureaucrats began showing interest in speaking to him. Since 2018, he visited Delhi 20 times and each time, he stayed for 15 days meeting people. He also met several social leaders including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Government of India later brought down the prices of 526 cancer drugs by 87 per cent. Now the Centre plans to amend the present Act so that it cannot fix cap on the price after allowing only a 30 per cent margin.

Somani hopes that MRP on medicines would be a reality in the next year. This would result in savings of Rs 18,000 lakh crore for people every year.

Now, Somani is continuing his movement to create awareness among people on purchasing medicines from Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi shops which provide medicines at economical prices.

THE MANY HURDLES

Somani faced several hurdles to bring the issue to the fore. When he went to Delhi and tried to address a press conference on this ‘daylight robbery’, several people advised him against it, telling him that the pharma lobby is the most powerful one and that he would get nowhere.

