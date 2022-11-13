‘Treating patients is my only happiness’: Miriyala Jhansi

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A few years ago, a VVIP, who was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, suffered mild chest pain. He fell short of his medicines and asked his security to get them, but to no avail.

Suddenly, a nurse from his team alerted the police officers and suggested they bring a generic medicine from the Primary Health Centre of Gannavaram village. Her spontaneous decision averted a major untoward incident.

The nurse was none other than Miriyala Jhansi, who recently received the National Florence Nightingale Award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. She is the only nursing officer to bag this award in 2022 from the Telugu states, from the Indian Nursing Council of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Miriyala Jhansi, born to Anand Pillai and Devi Krupa Mani couple in Vijayawada, is highly inspired by Mother Teresa. She lost her husband and her sister to Covid in 2019. But the irreparable loss did not pin her down, instead, she continued to serve the covid patients and infused them with courage.

Speaking to TNIE, Jhansi said “I have been in this profession for twenty-seven years. I have seen mothers happy to see their newborns and families desperate to save their beloved. Doctors diagnose, prescribe medicines and perform surgeries. But our regular visits provide relief to the patients. It has become a habit for me to respond to whoever calls at any time.”

When asked how she sees her achievements, she said, “The awards have motivated me to do more towards my responsibilities. I have received about 14 commendations, but I am the happiest when a patient under my care gets discharged and goes home healthy and safe.”

“After the loss of my husband and my sister, my family became my strength. I would have not won the award without the support of my children Naga Kowshak and Sai Karthik, relatives, officials, medical officers, colleagues and subordinate staff,” said Jhansi.

G Akkamma, Nursing Superintendent Grade-1 said “It’s a matter of pride for the nursing community. When Jhansi was walking on the red carpet in Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award, every nurse in the state felt proud. Many nurses, who were not on duty, glued themselves to the television to witness the moment because we had never seen such a moment for the past three and a half decades.”

Sheikh Shamibul Begum, Sr Nursing Officer, said, “As an NCC and NSS student, social service is her first weapon and that is what emerged from her. She is a regular blood donor, as well as a good classical dancer.”

Kuntam Uday Teja, Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad said, “Her youngest sister Arja Lalitha Kumari is my mother-in-law and it’s worth praise that they are still a joint family.

She treats her brother-in-laws Susarla Srinivas and Arja Chinna Babu like her own brother Ravi Kumar Pillai. Her achievement is our victory.” Kancharla Anila, a Nursing officer said, “Jhansi deserves the National Award. No award can match her amazing service during the pandemic.”

Jhansi was born on October 26. She worked in many departments like ICU, NCU, trauma, emergency, neuro, burn, leprosy, and oncology at Vijayawada Teaching Hospital. She also worked in the ambulance service in the chief minister's convoy. She has received several renowned awards during her 27 years of service.

She was honoured with the noted Good Citizen Award by the Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, the YeoMan award for rendering nursing duties during Covid-19,

