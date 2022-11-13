Undaunted by penury, Mancherial boy cracks NEET, gets MBBS seat in KMC

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Akudari Deepak, an economically backward student hailing from Mallampet, a remote village of Kotapelli Mandal in the Mancherial district, has not allowed his penury to come in the way of securing a rank in NEET and getting an MBBS seat in the Kakatiya Medical College under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

In 2018 when he was in SSC, he was down with dengue fever and his poor parents had to spend `3.50 lakh for his medical treatment. He recovered from the debilitating fever, but his family was further pushed into a huge debt. Having been rendered a week after long medical treatment, he scored an 8.0 GPA in SSC. But, in Intermediate, Deepak secured 954 out of 1000 marks.

His ill health and poverty have strengthened his resolve to become a doctor. He has secured an all-India rank of 93,811 in NEET and a State rank of 2038 this year. His parents, too, are determined to see their son through MBBS. They have sold their two bulls and raised Rs 40,000 and they still need Rs 1.10 lakh towards his fee and other expenses like buying books and hostel accommodation.

Deepak’s parents work as farmhands besides cultivating their one-acre land for a living. By selling their bulls, they have lost their only means of tilling their land. Yet they are not daunted by future uncertainty as their only goal is to help their son complete MBBS.

His father Akudari Shankar said that he felt very proud of his son for securing an MBBS seat in a government college in spite of poverty. He is looking for crowdfunding and government help.

Deepak completed his primary education at the Telangana State Residential Boys School in Bellampelli and Intermediate at Trinity College in Karimnagar with the support of the DRDA foundation in 2020. Impressed by his performance, he was selected by the officials of the education department for free NEET coaching at TSWRS at Gowlidoddi in Hyderabad.

Deepak is very sad that his parents were forced to sell the bulls for his education. He feels that farmers have an emotional connection with bulls. He would be happy if donors help him out in this crisis.

