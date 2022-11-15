Home Good News

Dwarfism-affected TN girl’s steely resolve ends NEET-ly

Accolades poured in from all quarters for 19-year-old T Navadharini, a girl hailing from Pudukkottai, who is the only-dwarfism-affected student from the district to clear NEET.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pudukkottai Collector Kavita Ramu presenting books to Navadharini |  M Muthu Kannan

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Accolades poured in from all quarters for 19-year-old T Navadharini, a girl hailing from Pudukkottai, who is the only-dwarfism-affected student from the district to clear NEET. She is set to step into the Madurai Medical College to further pursue her dreams. 

Officials, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, joined the rest in showering praises on Navadharini. Collector Kavitha gifted books to the young talent. Dhanapal C, Navadharini’s father, is a car driver and the only earning member of the family.

Amutha T, her mother, looks after the family, which includes Navadharini’s brother, T Ajitharan, a Class 12 student. Amutha said, “It is a dream come true. Since birth, she had been admitted to several hospitals. I’ve even faced disrespectful comments from doctors. A witness to all this, my daughter, from a very young age, aspired to become a doctor. She is also actively involved in sports and has played in the nationals for disabled sports.” 

“I look forward to joining the medical college. It was a 30-km journey from my village to my school in Karaikkudi, and I thank my mother for her constant support. When I was young, I gave her my word that I would pursue medicine. Today, I am one step closer. The headmaster of my school pushed me to pursue civil services, which I will do after completing medicine,” said an excited T Navadharini.

