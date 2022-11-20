Home Good News

At 61, Rahim keeps the ball rolling

When I started playing football in the paddy fields left fallow in Alakode area, more people started joining me.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rahim rides the M80 scooter, which he uses to sell fish, wearing the yellow jersey to extend support to Brazil in the FIFA World Cup football | SHIYAMI

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: With  the FIFA World Cup football to begin on Sunday, sexagenarian Abdul Rahim, a native of Alakkode near Thodupuzha in Idukki, is all pumped up. There has not been a single day in the past 41 years that Rahim lived without playing football. Such is his love for the sport. A fish seller, Rahim always finds time daily to play football to hone his skills.

Having taught the game to people of all age groups in Alakkode, Rahim is fondly called ‘Muthalali’ (owner) for his exceptional talent in shooting and controlling the ball. Rahim started playing football at the age of 20. In the next 15 years, he played in several tournaments.

“People here used to play only volleyball back then. When I started playing football in the paddy fields left fallow in Alakode area, more people started joining me. Those fields are now football stadium grounds,” says Rahim, a die-hard fan of Indian football player I M Vijayan.

Rahim has not received any professional training in football. He learnt the sport by playing with veteran players in the district. While a lot of Rahim’s students have got posted in the police department and the Army, lack of education denied him better job opportunities despite being a gifted player. However, Rahim is happy. “My students who landed in good jobs greet me with love and respect and that is more valuable than any job I would get,” he said.  

Rahim says there is not a single goal post in Idukki which has not seen his football. Rahim now teaches football to students at the Government High School ground in Thodupuzha every evening after finishing his work.

“Every day, I keep aside Rs 200 from my income to go to the school ground and return,” he said. The elderly man is also pooling in money to buy a new set of boots and a jersey to boost his performance.

An ardent lover of the Brazil team, Rahim roams around Alakkode wearing the yellow jersey to extend support to the team in the FIFA World Cup football. As a token of love from football fans in Alakode, the residents under the leadership of a football club named Jwala FC honoured Rahim recently and awarded him a cash prize.

