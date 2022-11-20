Carving out a name for himself with chalk pieces

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: While a mathematics teacher throwing chalk pieces would be ‘fun’ for more mischievous students, it was an opportunity for Jakkanapally Ramu from Cheryala mandal headquarters of Siddipet district to literally carve out a name for himself.

“Even as a student, I had the desire to do something that would bring me recognition. I used to draw with a pencil while in Class IX and made toys out of cardboard which was displayed in the science exhibition in my school,” Ramu says, revealing the story behind his passion that has brought him recognition in the form of Savitribai Phule Award given by an organisation called Megha Rikard and the Radhakrishnan-2022 Award on Teacher’s Day.

“In class, if someone misbehaved, the maths teacher would throw chalk pieces at them. I began collecting those pieces and started carving micro-sized toys out of them using a small blade and a pin. Among my first carvings was a Shivling,” Ramu reveals.

The Shivling carved out of chalk, brought much praise. “With that, I gained confidence and decided to carve more figures. I carved figures of Sitaramulu, Arjuna and Anjaneyu from the chalk pieces,” he says.“I completed my Intermediate degree while running the barber shop inherited from my parents. Whenever I got some free time, I used to carve figures with chalk pieces. Not only did I carve Telugu, English and Hindi alphabets with chalk pieces, but I also continued to make figurines,” he says.

So far, Ramu has carved the Charminar, Kakatiya Arch, idols of various deities, the cricket world cup, the national flag etc. He says that while carving out intricate models like the Charminar, the chalk pieces break frequently and he has to start all over again.

“My friends and teachers who saw the carved alphabets and figurines urged me to get them displayed. I displayed them in the Telugu Mahasabha held in Hyderabad in 2015 where they were appreciated. I was presented with a certificate of appreciation,” Ramu says.

