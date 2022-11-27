Aiding needy in every manner is helping mind’s objective

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR : Lending a helping hand to those in need in every possible way has been the motto of this charitable organisation. Established in 2013 at Madnapalle, Helping Hands Society has been conducting blood donation drives and distributing food to the poor in and around the region. Additionally, a few members of the Society are even trained to catch snakes that enter into houses and offices.

What started as a small group with six members, now has 200 members who are striving to give their best to the society. Abubakar Siddiq, an MBA graduate, runs a sportswear store in Madnapalle town. When he was studying degree, one of his friends asked him to donate blood to a girl child suffering from an ailment. The affection he received from the girl’s parents for saving her life moved him.

He then established Helping Minds Society with his friends Hemanth, Ashok, Somu, Ravi and Madhukar. Soon, their blood donation camps expanded to Karnataka and Maharashtra, besides Andhra Pradesh. Volunteers have been creating awareness among the public on blood donation as well. On an average, the organisation collects 2,000 units of blood ever year. Additionally, as many as 22 women have also donated their hair to cancer patients through the Society.

Eventually, Abubakar stepped up his efforts to help the needy and began distributing food to the poor in Madnapalle. The Society set up a food bank at RTC bus stand, where food packets are kept. The organisation has been donating food to at least 20-30 persons a day. Volunteers also donate blankets and sweaters to the destitute during winters.

“We discuss the schedule for daily programmes on WhatsApp. Members of Happy Minds Society donate whatever they can. Blood donation camps have been successfully conducted in Maharashtra and Karnataka. We also performed last rites to 916 Covid victims during the pandemic. We collect leftover food at functions and donate it to the poor in and around the town. Volunteers have been extending support to the organisation in every manner,” 28-year-old Abubakar said.

Abubakar is also trained in catching snakes that enter houses and offices, and has trained few other members. They catch six to seven snakes in a week in and around Madanapalle and release them into the nearby forest. The Society has also released a book on various types of snakes to create awareness among the public.

CHITTOOR : Lending a helping hand to those in need in every possible way has been the motto of this charitable organisation. Established in 2013 at Madnapalle, Helping Hands Society has been conducting blood donation drives and distributing food to the poor in and around the region. Additionally, a few members of the Society are even trained to catch snakes that enter into houses and offices. What started as a small group with six members, now has 200 members who are striving to give their best to the society. Abubakar Siddiq, an MBA graduate, runs a sportswear store in Madnapalle town. When he was studying degree, one of his friends asked him to donate blood to a girl child suffering from an ailment. The affection he received from the girl’s parents for saving her life moved him. He then established Helping Minds Society with his friends Hemanth, Ashok, Somu, Ravi and Madhukar. Soon, their blood donation camps expanded to Karnataka and Maharashtra, besides Andhra Pradesh. Volunteers have been creating awareness among the public on blood donation as well. On an average, the organisation collects 2,000 units of blood ever year. Additionally, as many as 22 women have also donated their hair to cancer patients through the Society. Eventually, Abubakar stepped up his efforts to help the needy and began distributing food to the poor in Madnapalle. The Society set up a food bank at RTC bus stand, where food packets are kept. The organisation has been donating food to at least 20-30 persons a day. Volunteers also donate blankets and sweaters to the destitute during winters. “We discuss the schedule for daily programmes on WhatsApp. Members of Happy Minds Society donate whatever they can. Blood donation camps have been successfully conducted in Maharashtra and Karnataka. We also performed last rites to 916 Covid victims during the pandemic. We collect leftover food at functions and donate it to the poor in and around the town. Volunteers have been extending support to the organisation in every manner,” 28-year-old Abubakar said. Abubakar is also trained in catching snakes that enter houses and offices, and has trained few other members. They catch six to seven snakes in a week in and around Madanapalle and release them into the nearby forest. The Society has also released a book on various types of snakes to create awareness among the public.