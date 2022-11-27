Home Good News

Daughter of slain FRO overcomes grief, wins gold, silver medals at athletics meet 

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a fitting tribute to her father Chalamala Srinivasa Rao, the Forest Range Officer who was slain by a member of the Gothi Koya tribe on Tuesday, Ch Kruthika won the gold and silver medals for long jump and 100 metres dash respectively at the district-level sub-junior athletics meet held at Rudrampur grounds in Kothagudem town on Friday.

The sight of a teary-eyed Kruthika accepting the medals from officials, just four days after losing her father, left everyone present at the sports gro-und with a lump in the throat. “My father used to bring me to the ground for training and take me back home,” she said.

Kruthika is a Class 6 student of a private school in Kothagudem and her performance ensured her selection for the state-level sub-junior athletics meet scheduled for December 5 and 6 in Hyderabad.“On Monday, the day before he was killed, Srinivasa Rao had brought her to the ground for practice,” said Rajender, vice-president of Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Athletics Association.

Proud of Kruthika, says coach

Kruthika has been training hard for the last two years, and N Mallikarjuna, her coach, was all praise for her for performing so well despite the grief. “Srinivasa Rao was very kindhearted. He used to extend financial assistance to poor sportspersons and also arrange shoes and sportswear for them,” said Mallikarjuna.

He said that he had been coaching Kruthika for the last two years and she excels at long jump and 100 metres sprint. Mallikarjun said she won first prize in long jump in the under-8 category in a state-level competition held last year in Hyderabad. “I am proud of her as she won gold and silver medals despite not being well following her father’s death,” Mallikarjuna said.

