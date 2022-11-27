Little masters: Two young cricket player-brothers breaking records

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two young cricket player-brothers are dreaming big. Twelve-year-old Siddanthapu Guru Vidhwan and 10-year-old Hrishikesh Pradhan seemed to be endowed with natural talent in wielding the willow. In the Under-16 category, they are already proving their mettle. Their ambition is to play for India.

Their father Siddanthapu Nagaraju is a fitness trainer at ITC Paperboards at Sarapaka. He himself was a cricket player at the district level. He wanted to play for the State but he could not due to financial problems. Now, Nagaraju wants his children to realise his dream.

He has been inspiring his two kids to come up in cricket. Initially, he sought the help of a coach for them. Local coach Teja and Babi of Teja Cricket Academy in Bhadrachalam trained them.

After watching the talent the two siblings had, Nagaraju sent them to Just Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 2018. For one year, they trained there and then shifted to St John’s Cricket Academy and VJ Cricket Academy in Hyderabad. Guru received an award for being the best keeper and batsman from VJ Cricket Academy.

Hrishikesh is also showing promise. Both brothers played in the Nehru Cup tournament in 2019 in Bhadrachalam where Guru received the Man of the Match and Man of the Series Award while Hrishikesh bagged the Best Bowler award.

In 2020, both played in the Telangana Cricket Association tournament held in Warangal and received the best batsman, keeper, and best bowler awards. In August 2021, both did well in the State-level tournament held in Hyderabad conducted by Teegala Krishna Reddy Educational Society. Pradhan was awarded the Man of the Series Award.

Hrishikesh received the best bowler award in the tournament. They performed well in the State-level Hyderabad Cricket Association tournament held in 2022 in the under-16 category and made 98 runs in 84 balls while Hrishkesh bagged four wickets in the five overs of which two were maidens.

At present, they are playing in the HCA State-level tournament at Uppal stadium.

Mind-boggling numbers

Guru has already made 2008 runs and among them were four centuries, 11 half-centuries, and 30-plus runs, 16 times. Hrishikesh has played 100 matches and grabbed 103 wickets. Though the two kids are doing very well in cricket what is continues to haunt them is the financial problem. Nagaraju is from the lower-middle-class section. He is spending his hard-earned savings on his sons’ cricket training but it is not enough. He is waiting for some donor to come and sponsor their coaching.

The coaches of the two kids, Anand Paul, Kesavulu and Anil, say: “The two kids have extraordinary talent. They are sure to represent the country one day.” Coach Teja Boby Lallu says: “Guru Vidhwan is gifted.”

Nagaraju says that at present SRV Ramana, another employee of ITC Paperboards, Sarapaka, is supporting his kids to some extent but it is not sufficient to provide national and international level coaching. “I am looking for sponsors for further training,” he adds.

