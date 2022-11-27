Home Good News

Stepping stone to empowerment

Under this initiative, a number of women from rural areas will have access to means to start their own enterprises.

Published: 27th November 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: With an aim to empower women and make more self-employment opportunities available to them, three mandals — Asifabad, Rebenna and Kagaznagar —  in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district were chosen for the vision development under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Under this initiative, a number of women from rural areas will have access to means to start their own enterprises. District Additional Collector (Local Body) Chahat attended a few training sessions. She says that every participating woman should consider this as a stepping stone to a brighter future.

“Eat nutritious food such as ragi and sorghum if you want to be healthy and set up a small-scale unit to earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month and be financially independent,” she told the trainees. The State government will provide all kinds of support, she adds.

A 15-day-long training programme was held for mandal-level officials, who can in turn train the women.
Swaroopa, samikya president of Kagaznagar mandal, says they were taught how to start and keep an enterprise running during their training. They learnt how to run food production centres and grocery shops, she adds.

Assistant project director B Srinivas says StreeNidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited will offer loans to the women. “With this project, we aim to see women get regular income,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Empowerment Women Self-employment
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp