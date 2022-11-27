Stepping stone to empowerment

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: With an aim to empower women and make more self-employment opportunities available to them, three mandals — Asifabad, Rebenna and Kagaznagar — in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district were chosen for the vision development under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Under this initiative, a number of women from rural areas will have access to means to start their own enterprises. District Additional Collector (Local Body) Chahat attended a few training sessions. She says that every participating woman should consider this as a stepping stone to a brighter future.

“Eat nutritious food such as ragi and sorghum if you want to be healthy and set up a small-scale unit to earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month and be financially independent,” she told the trainees. The State government will provide all kinds of support, she adds.

A 15-day-long training programme was held for mandal-level officials, who can in turn train the women.

Swaroopa, samikya president of Kagaznagar mandal, says they were taught how to start and keep an enterprise running during their training. They learnt how to run food production centres and grocery shops, she adds.

Assistant project director B Srinivas says StreeNidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited will offer loans to the women. “With this project, we aim to see women get regular income,” he adds.

