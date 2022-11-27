Home Good News

Thy name is ‘Police Didi’

The police officer from Rajasthan not only chases criminals, but also tells underprivileged children how to chase their dreams.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chhavi Sharma, the Circle Officer of North Circle of Ajmer district in Rajasthan.

Chhavi Sharma, the Circle Officer of North Circle of Ajmer district in Rajasthan. (Express)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

RAJASTHAN: According to famous author Ambrose Hollingworth, “Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgement that something else is more important than fear.” The essence of this quote is being exemplified by a young police officer, Chhavi Sharma, the Circle Officer of North Circle of Ajmer district in Rajasthan. This bright and brave woman RPS officer had recently shot into the limelight, that too in her very first posting, when during night patrolling, she tried to stop some suspicious people in a vehicle. Her jeep was hit and the people escaped into a forest, Chhavi, however, did not stop chasing them and eventually arrested them.

Chhavi’s courage and passion for her work also spills into other areas of her life. She visits slum areas every 15 days and reaches out to children and youngsters in coaching institutes and interacts with them, inspiring them to change the lives of their families by acquiring education or new skills.

Given Chhavi’s determined efforts in many slums of the city, children and youth now call her ‘Police Didi’ and when she meets them, their faces light up. She says that she wants to remove the sadness on the faces of the children. “Meaningful education cannot come without motivation. Unless the youngsters feel that their circumstances will change, they will not put in effort. So I try to tell them how education can help them”, she says.

Chhavi also mentions that the children and youth of different sections of society have different kinds of problems. She adds that many of the youngsters have no money, no school fees, and have distractions so they must have a good guide.

She said, “I tell them that they should not feel that they can’t do anything. I tell them, conditions will change, things will change, do not lack in your hard work, and one day you will be a success story.”

As she belongs to a family of academicians, Chhavi gives more focus to education. Her father is a retired scientist in plant breeding but she got the inspiration to do this work from her grandfather, Chandmal Sharma, who has been a well-known professor of Philosophy. He runs two schools in Jaipur and Jodhpur in slum areas. “Education can change someone’s life, so either you can teach a skill or educate someone. In my time I taught children whenever and wherever I got a chance”, said her grandfather.

Before becoming a police officer, Chhavi was a lecturer of Economics at the Kanodia Girls College in Jaipur. She joined the Rajasthan Police service in 2019.

In the future, Chhavi wants to wants to build a dharamshala near Jaipur’s SMS hospital. She believes that if even one person gets inspired by her efforts, then her endeavour will be successful.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhavi Sharma Police officer female police officer Circle Officer of North Circle of Ajmer district
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp