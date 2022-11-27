Yuva Care Welfare Society, an NGO that continues to expand its horizon

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: When young Arifuddin went to a hospital in Giddalur as an attendant to his close friend’s relative, who was badly in need of a blood transfusion, he recognised the importance of blood donation. He then began his first campaign on blood donation among his friend circle in 2014, which still continues till date in the name of ‘Yuva Care Welfare Society’, not just in field of blood donation, but expanded its wings to other fields that requires charity.

The Yuva Care Welfare Foundation, the brainchild of Shaik Mohammed Arifuddin (29), an Assistant Professor working in a private Engineering college at Markapur, was established in 2017.

He along with his students, friends and others formed the NGO and continuing services to the needy by donating blood, collection and distributing food to the poor and beggars, supporting poor brides for their marriages, providing relief to the victims of the natural calamities and soon in both Telugu states.

The Yuva Care Welfare Society is now working for many causes including the public health care, orphans rights, sustainable development, project book bank, food management, women empowerment, rescuing of accidents victims, supporting victims of natural disasters, supporting poor girl’s marriages, environmental Issues and so on.

With the support from his friends and students, including Vishnu, Munaf (students), Nizam (Tiles business), Anji (Tea stall) Nayab Rasool (stickers business), and Wahad (Railway employee) and various others from different walks of life, Arifuddin is able keep the foundation alive hassle free.

“We began with the objective of donating 100 units of blood in one year, but to our surprise, we have achieved the objective in just a quarter year and able to make over 1,000 units blood donations by the end of the year. This achievement has boosted our morale to multi folds and since then we never rested,” Sk Md Arifuddin told TNIE.

A few months back, the society has owned an Omni van for their logistic needs and now they are using the vehicle for transporting emergency accident victims to nearby hospitals for golden hour treatment and saving many lives.

Younger offspring of the couple, Sk Md Jainullahbdeen and Sk Tayyaba banu, Arifuddin did his schooling in Giddalur. As the younger offspring of his parents Sk Md Jainullahbdeen (60, Government teacher) and Sk Tayyaba banu, (55, Home maker) Arifuddin did his schooling in Giddalur, and further studies in Guntur, Ongole and get job in a private Engineering college situated in Markapur.

“My father and mother, two elder sisters and my wife, always backed my initiative and with their support I am able to adjust my time for my job and to my service activities. Not to mention, even my students and friends are extending their full support, with which Yuva Care Welfare Society is able to do much of services to the society,” Arifuddin explained.

Services of the ‘Yuva Care Welfare Society’ are recognised by many organisations and it has bagged more than 15 awards in appreciation. Many new and upcoming NGO’s are taking the services of this foundation as inspiration and moving forward. Recently, the NGO received the Young achievers award and the ‘Best Youth Club’ award from the Prakasam district Nehru Yuva Kendram annual celebrations. Along with Arifuddin, his friends students extended their charity not just in Andhra Pradesh, but aslo made their presence visible in other states like Kerala.

