Home Good News

Yuva Care Welfare Society, an NGO that continues to expand its horizon

Younger offspring of the couple, Sk Md Jainullahbdeen and Sk Tayyaba banu, Arifuddin did his schooling in Giddalur.

Published: 27th November 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Care Welfare Society founder Sk Md Arifuddin and his team distributing essential commodities to the victims of cyclone and flood in Wayanad of Kerala. (Photo| Express

Yuva Care Welfare Society founder Sk Md Arifuddin and his team distributing essential commodities to the victims of cyclone and flood in Wayanad of Kerala. (Photo| Express)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: When young Arifuddin went to a hospital in Giddalur as an attendant to his close friend’s relative, who was badly in need of a blood transfusion, he recognised the importance of blood donation. He then began his first campaign on blood donation among his friend circle in 2014, which still continues till date in the name of ‘Yuva Care Welfare Society’, not just in field of blood donation, but expanded its wings to other fields that requires charity.

The Yuva Care Welfare Foundation, the brainchild of Shaik Mohammed Arifuddin (29), an Assistant Professor working in a private Engineering college at Markapur, was established in 2017.

He along with his students, friends and others formed the NGO and continuing services to the needy by donating blood, collection and distributing food to the poor and beggars, supporting poor brides for their marriages, providing relief to the victims of the natural calamities and soon in both Telugu states.

The Yuva Care Welfare Society is now working for many causes including the public health care, orphans rights, sustainable development, project book bank, food management, women empowerment, rescuing of accidents victims, supporting victims of natural disasters, supporting poor girl’s marriages, environmental Issues and so on.

With the support from his friends and students, including Vishnu, Munaf (students), Nizam (Tiles business), Anji (Tea stall) Nayab Rasool (stickers business), and Wahad (Railway employee) and various others from different walks of life, Arifuddin is able keep the foundation alive hassle free.

“We began with the objective of donating 100 units of blood in one year, but to our surprise, we have achieved the objective in just a quarter year and able to make over 1,000 units blood donations by the end of the year. This achievement has boosted our morale to multi folds and since then we never rested,” Sk Md Arifuddin told TNIE.

A few months back, the society has owned an Omni van for their logistic needs and now they are using the vehicle for transporting emergency accident victims to nearby hospitals for golden hour treatment and saving many lives.

Younger offspring of the couple, Sk Md Jainullahbdeen and Sk Tayyaba banu, Arifuddin did his schooling in Giddalur. As the younger offspring of his parents Sk Md Jainullahbdeen (60, Government teacher) and Sk Tayyaba banu, (55, Home maker) Arifuddin did his schooling in Giddalur, and further studies in Guntur, Ongole and get job in a private Engineering college situated in Markapur.

“My father and mother, two elder sisters and my wife, always backed my initiative and with their support I am able to adjust my time for my job and to my service activities. Not to mention, even my students and friends are extending their full support, with which Yuva Care Welfare Society is able to do much of services to the society,” Arifuddin explained.

Services of the ‘Yuva Care Welfare Society’ are recognised by many organisations and it has bagged more than 15 awards in appreciation. Many new and upcoming NGO’s are taking the services of this foundation as inspiration and moving forward. Recently, the NGO received the Young achievers award and the ‘Best Youth Club’ award from the Prakasam district Nehru Yuva Kendram annual celebrations. Along with Arifuddin, his friends students extended their charity not just in Andhra Pradesh, but aslo made their presence visible in other states like Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuva Care Blood donation
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp