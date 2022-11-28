Disabled live Marina dream,  new ramp takes them to sea 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 53-year-old Meera Balaji in a wheelchair the wish to click a selfie with her husband at the beach with waves washing at her feet has been part of her bucket list since their marriage in 1993. The dream came true after 30 years as a permanent ramp was thrown open for public use at Marina Beach on Sunday. The permanent ramp, a six-year dream and struggle of disability activists including the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) and the city corporation, is said to be the first permanent (Coastal Regulation Zone) CRZ-compliant ramp in the country for persons with disabilities.

“I’ve been residing in Chennai since my birth, but this is the first time I’m going near the sea,” said Meera with child-like exuberance. For others like P Saravanan, the possibility offered by the ramp to visit the beach on their own without depending on friends gave a sense of new-found liberty.

“I’ve come to the beach before but it was always with a group of friends who would carry me. I’m happy that the ramp has been built but I hope it will be maintained in a usable condition,” Saravanan said. After the ramp design was finalised, corporation officials were struggling for funds to turn the dream into a reality. They were looking for CSR or philanthropic support before the scheme was taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Dreams of many have come true, my heart is full: ‘Bro’ CM

The 263-metre facility is constructed with babool, red meranti and Brazilian wood at a cost of around Rs.1.14 crore. It also has a handrail for those who may need support and the viewpoint is 10 metres from the sea. Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated it along with mayor R Priya on Sunday.

“This is a dream come true for us after working for the last six years. We have coordinated with several stakeholders to create this ramp. This will go towards improving the mental health and well-being of many people and the fact that this is going to be a permanent facility makes me happy,” said Smitha Sadasivan of the DRA.

Though the main infrastructure is in place, allied facilities are needed to improve the experience for persons with disabilities, said activists. According to Smitha, an assistance booth or help desk, a beach wheelchair storage container, trained lifeguards, Mobi mats (non-slip pathways) near the viewpoint, accessible drinking water and permanent toilets should be put in place.

On Sunday, a few users also raised concern over a small portion of the ramp sinking under the sand, raising the risk of people skidding on the ramp. “We have kept 20 wheelchairs near the ramp and we will also deploy additional personnel for assistance. We have set up a temporary toilet now but we have plans to construct a permanent one and create other facilities in the future,” said corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

As for maintenance, he said that conservancy staff will take care of cleaning the pathway and the contractors are bound to carry out any repairs if necessary. The city corporation is also awaiting CRZ clearance for a similar ramp at Besant Nagar beach. Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a tweet, “ Yes, the dreams of many have come true. As promised, we have created a permanent ramp for persons with disabilities. As your brother, my heart is full.”

Permanent ramp costs Rs 1.14cr

The 263-metre facility is constructed with babool, red meranti and Brazilian wood at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore. It has a handrail for support and the viewpoint is 10 metres from the sea. MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated it on Sunday.

