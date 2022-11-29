IIT-Madras students unveil electric formula race car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students unveiled a first-of-its-kind electric formula race car on Monday. According to IIT-M, the car, RFR 23, was a result of year-long efforts from Team Raftar, which consists of 45 students across disciplines.

With the electric drive’s higher power, students expect to see significant improvements in the speed and lap times of race cars, compared to the earlier internal combustion engine model. They aim to become the best formula student team in the world.

Team Raftar specialises in building high-performance race cars every year to compete in formula student competitions against top engineering institutions across the world. The team is set to participate in the Formula Bharat event, scheduled in January 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. They aim to take RFR 23 to Formula Student Germany in August 2023.

Student captain Karthik Karumanchi explained, “We approached our goal by taking a look at the issues currently in the industry and tried to devise innovative solutions.” V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, the shift from combustion to electric vehicles was drastic and necessary, keeping in line with the global trend of moving towards sustainable transportation.

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students unveiled a first-of-its-kind electric formula race car on Monday. According to IIT-M, the car, RFR 23, was a result of year-long efforts from Team Raftar, which consists of 45 students across disciplines. With the electric drive’s higher power, students expect to see significant improvements in the speed and lap times of race cars, compared to the earlier internal combustion engine model. They aim to become the best formula student team in the world. Team Raftar specialises in building high-performance race cars every year to compete in formula student competitions against top engineering institutions across the world. The team is set to participate in the Formula Bharat event, scheduled in January 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. They aim to take RFR 23 to Formula Student Germany in August 2023. Student captain Karthik Karumanchi explained, “We approached our goal by taking a look at the issues currently in the industry and tried to devise innovative solutions.” V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, the shift from combustion to electric vehicles was drastic and necessary, keeping in line with the global trend of moving towards sustainable transportation.