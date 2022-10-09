Bitter pills and sweet thrills power this champion writer from Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

THODUPUZHA: Life is dukkah, suffering or a trial, as per the Buddha’s First Noble Truth. For many, beyond the realm of philosophy, the undefined dukkah is essentially a struggle. A struggle for survival.

And, there are some keep fanning the embers of suffering, of daily-life experiences, until they turn into a molten, glowing source of the spirit of life. Neethu Paulson, 31, of Thodupuzha in Idukki, is one of them.

Pain propelled her into becoming a writer, and starting an online tuition centre, Neethu’s Academy. “Life was a struggle,” says Neethu. “Growing up as a fatherless child was not easy.”

Neethu was forced to stay with her maternal relatives since her mother used to work as a maid at a far-off place. “Those days were nightmarish,” says Neethu. “There was no one to care for me. I was denied good food, decent clothing, and even books and pencils.”Neethu recalls plucking cane pieces from the partition between classrooms, and using them to mimic a pen so as to avoid the teachers’ scorn.

Her childhood, Neethu adds, was punctuated with “cruel comments”. “Some called me ‘Karumbi’ referring to my dark complexion; some called me a devil,” says Neethu. “Then, of course, there were routine taunts over being a fatherless child.”

In her early teenage years, Neethu started penning those memories. “When in Class VIII, I showed a poem to my Hindi teacher. She told me it was a moving piece” says Neethu. That prompted her to take part in school-level writing competitions. “Thus was born the poetess Neethu,” smiles the author of ‘Jimikki’ (2021) and ‘Rosamma’ (2022).

After Class X, Neethu joined a convent in Ernakulam as a kitchen maid. “Life was hell; sleepless nights were spent sobbing into the pillow,” she says. After some months, Neethu left the convent and went on to become a ‘home nurse’. “At that time, my mother suffered serious burn injuries,” says Neethu. “I spent about three months on the hospital veranda. That’s where I met Paul [Paulson Mani]. We became good friends, but parted ways.”

They met again after three years. “The second meeting saw us falling in love,” says Neethu. “But things were not smooth. Paul is a Christian and I am a Hindu. There was stiff opposition from his family. My relatives said they would not give any money for the wedding.”

Neethu was 20 at that time, and had “dreams of a beautiful wedding”. She recalls buying a sari worth Rs 750 and a 28g gold chain. “Our wedding was witnessed by just 12 people,” she says.“After marriage and giving birth to two wonderful boys, I restarted writing. I posted my first write-up about my marriage on Facebook in 2019. It went viral. Thus started the new journey of Neethu Paulson, the writer.”

Neethu, who calls herself an “all-rounder”, is also into singing folk songs, drawing, dancing, and embroidery, which she teaches as well. Once a student’s mother asked if Neethu could arrange someone to take Maths classes.

“That’s how Neethu’s Academy was born. My husband started giving Maths and Hindi tuitions. Then I started taking basic Malayalam classes. Within two months, we got 45 students (catered to by five teachers),” says Neethu, whose novel titled ‘Pranen’, short story collection ‘Mandaram’, and memoir ‘Elamazhakkalam’ are in the offing.

