Daily wager’s son ranks 76 in Odisha Civil Services, makes him proud

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Muna Sethy has proved that perseverance and determination can help conquer all odds.Son of a daily wage worker, the 27-year-old Muna secured 76th rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examinations. A native of Katanahala village in Parjang block, he did not avail any coaching and cracked the examination in his fourth attempt.

The youngster’s father, Rabindra Sethy ekes out a living working as a daily wager. Muna studied from class I to V in his village school and completed his Plus Two from Navodaya Saranga. He then completed his graduation in Commerce from Ravenshaw College and got admitted to Utkal University for post-graduation. But Muna could not continue his post-graduation due to ill health. He then started giving tuitions in his village and also prepared for the OCS examination.

“I thank all those who are associated with my success. I prepared for the examination whenever I had time. I failed to clear the examination thrice but did not lose hope,” he said. Muna said as an OAS officer, he will work for the poor and devote his time to proper implementation of poverty alleviation schemes. “I would also work for promotion of education,” he said.

DHENKANAL: Muna Sethy has proved that perseverance and determination can help conquer all odds.Son of a daily wage worker, the 27-year-old Muna secured 76th rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examinations. A native of Katanahala village in Parjang block, he did not avail any coaching and cracked the examination in his fourth attempt. The youngster’s father, Rabindra Sethy ekes out a living working as a daily wager. Muna studied from class I to V in his village school and completed his Plus Two from Navodaya Saranga. He then completed his graduation in Commerce from Ravenshaw College and got admitted to Utkal University for post-graduation. But Muna could not continue his post-graduation due to ill health. He then started giving tuitions in his village and also prepared for the OCS examination. “I thank all those who are associated with my success. I prepared for the examination whenever I had time. I failed to clear the examination thrice but did not lose hope,” he said. Muna said as an OAS officer, he will work for the poor and devote his time to proper implementation of poverty alleviation schemes. “I would also work for promotion of education,” he said.