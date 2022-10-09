Home Good News

Jogabyasa readies Kalahandi’s youths to scale new peaks

Odisha’s famed mountaineer Jogabyasa Bhoi is now voluntarily training youngsters of his small village and other parts of Kalahandi district in scaling peaks, writes Uma Shankar Kar

Published: 09th October 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jogabyasa Bhoi training youths of Kalahandi in mountaineering | Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Every week, Jogabyasa Bhoi takes youths of his village on expeditions to the local hill so that they do not face problems while climbing treacherous slopes. It’s a routine he barely misses.Having scaled the highest mountain peaks in the world, the famed mountaineer is on to a new summit. He wants every youth enthusiastic about climbing to get the right training. 

For the last five years, he has been training schoolchildren and college-goers of his village and other parts of Kalahandi in mountaineering free of cost.Jogabyasa, who has scaled the highest peaks of five continents including the highest of them all - the Mt Everest - in 2011, has voluntarily trained over 1,000 youths of the district in mountaineering within this period.

A teacher in Rupra Upper Primary School and a native of Rupra village in Kalahandi, 38-year-old Jogabyasa imparts practical and theoretical mountaineering skills to youths every weekend and all holidays.Last month, he trained over 50 NCC cadets under Kalahandi University during a trekking camp organised by NCC Directorate, Odisha, and the university. He helped them climb the Bhaludangar and Dokri Chanchra, also called Gudhandi. 

“In the current times when most of the youths do not understand the importance of having a purpose in life, mountaineering teaches them discipline and makes them ready to face the most difficult challenges in life. Mountaineering as a sport is in a way pitting oneself against nature,” says Jogabyasa who has also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Elbrus, Mount Carstensz Pyramid, Mount Stoz Kagri and Mount Aconcagua. 

A nature-lover since childhood, he used to climb Tangri dangar (hill) near his small village during his school days. “As I grew up, the urge to climb higher mountains also got stronger. Through my free training sessions, I always ask the youths to get involved with nature, understand its flora and fauna to be a better mountaineer,” says the expert mountaineer. 

He has also taken part in many cycle expeditions across the country with an aim to promote national integration. Jogabyasa has also been a member of Indian Mountaineering Foundation as the State coordinator of Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition in 2017. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp