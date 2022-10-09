Home Good News

Kerala NGO raising money through various charity challenges pegged on goodies

Karuthal Koottayma has raised over Rs 1.5 crore, reports BIJU E PAUL

Published: 09th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of Karuthal Koottayma collecting money through a challenge to construct a house for a beneficiary in Karthikapally | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Karuthal Koottayma is an Alappuzha-based charity organisation that lives up to its name. Karuthal means care or concern, and koottayma, a collective. When good people come together, they say, great things happen. Over the past six years, Karuthal has been helping the needy through ‘foodie fundraisers’. It has constructed 48 houses, conducted weddings of 40 economically backward girls, sponsored education of children, and provided free medical treatment to those in need.

So far, the collective has raised Rs 1.5 crore from charity challenges pegged on biryani, snacks such as achappam and unniyappam, kappalandi (peanuts), sarbath, morumvellam (buttermilk), watermelon juice… the list goes on.

“Whenever a deserving cause is identified, we fix a date for the challenge. We either source the products or make the products ourselves,” says Karuthal founder Shaji K David of Haripad village.“Sometimes, we do door-to-door sales, or set up temporary roadside shacks. People can pay any amount they want – from, say, Rs 10 to Rs 1,000 for a biryani. We have had people who have donated over Rs 1,000. The money is collected in a  transparent box and handed over to the beneficiary in the presence of local body heads or ward members.”

Shaji says the challenges are announced on social media for better networking, bringing in people from various walks of life. “Recently, we organised an ‘Achappam challenge’ at the Thrikunnapuzha beach to raise funds for procuring an artificial limb for a youth who had lost a leg in an accident,” he adds. “He was the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes his wife, daughter, brother’s daughter and bedridden parents.” Before launching Karuthal, Shaji worked as a water can supplier in Haripad. “While criss-crossing the town to deliver water cans, I used to come across people seeking alms at traffic signals and roadsides,” he says.

“So, I started carrying snacks in the vehicle, to give to these destitute people. That progressed to midday meal packets. That was the beginning of the Karuthal movement.” Subsequently, Shaji’s friends joined him. Thus was born ‘Karuthal Uchayoonu Koottayma’. Gradually, people from different sections of society joined hands with the initiative.

In the case of construction of houses, Shaji says, donations come in the form of money as well as building materials. “The collected money is handed over to contractors, and Karuthal volunteers supervise the construction,” he adds. “For weddings, we raise funds for clothes, food, marriage hall, etc. We do not encourage dowry.”

Karuthal provides educational assistance to about 200 girl students in Haripad. “Each one is given Rs 4,000 a year,” says Shaji. “The school authorities select the students. Usually, the sponsors directly transfer the payment to the beneficiaries in order to maintain transparency.” Karthikapally panchayat president Girijabhai says Karuthal is a “role-model” collective. “The local body has limitations in reaching out to all those in need. A dependable organisation like Karuthal is, indeed, a big relief,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha Kerala NGO 
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp