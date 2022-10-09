‘Useless’? Nah Nah, she's priceless!

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Class III student of Cotton Hill Girls HSS in Thiruvananthapuram, M A Nidhi, is a regular visitor at her journalist mother VK Anusree’s workplace in the city. During a recent visit, one of Anusree’s colleagues, Sumesh K Balan, asked the restless little girl to write a story to kill time.

“There is a child in a school, a smart child. Her name is MA Nidhi,” she started off. “One day, her classmate told her she was useless. Nidhi conveyed this to her teacher. She scolded the child. Everything became alright. Don’t you want to know who this Nidhi is? Nidhi is the author of this story.”

Nidhi is a “treasure” to her parents, Anusree and SM Arun, a Thoothukudi native who works with a leading animation company at Technopark. And, Anusree shared the amusing piece on social media. It soon went viral. The spunky girl, however, isn’t carried away by the popularity generated by her short story. Rather, she is curious to know how it got trending, with several writers and even General Education Minister V Sivankutty sharing it on their social media pages.

Nidhi points to Sivankutty’s comment: “Many among those who were lampooned as good-for-nothing have ended up changing the world, Nidhi mole.” She appears to be in a haze. “I just wrote a short story,” says Nidhi. “My class teacher, ‘Jyothi Miss’, told my classmates that there was a writer among us. And everyone congratulated me.”

Interestingly, Nidhi has not revealed the name of the classmate, whose words had hurt her, to her parents. The great-grandchild of veteran CPM leader M M Mani, Nidhi has become “a star” in their 45-member family WhatsApp group after her short story was shared. She turns sheepish discussing how “everyone loved” her new short story, adding that it’s not a one-time thing. Fluent in Malayalam, Tamil and English, Nidhi loves to scribble stories and poems during her leisure hours. Keep them coming, Nidhi!

