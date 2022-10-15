From brick kiln child labourer to master's degree holder, Irular man beats all odds

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even at the tender age of seven, D Sivakumar’s hands were used to hard labour, toiling all day in a brick kiln at a village located in the Tamil-Nadu and Karnataka border. Now, almost 22 years later, donning yellow graduation robes, the Irular man gripped onto a degree certificate, as he walked down from the stage of Madras Christian College (MCC).

The 29-year-old rescued brick kiln child labourer had never imagined he would ever be able to go to school, let alone secure 63% in his newly-earned master’s degree in social work (MSW).

Overcoming all the hurdles in life, Sivakumar is today a role model for his community. “This is not just a degree but it is the outcome of all the pain I had to undergo, my perseverance and all the hardships I faced to reach so far,” explained Sivakumar.

Life was far from easy for Sivakumar, a native of Karagoor village in Dharmapuri. Born into an economically backward Irular family, he was forced to work at a brick kiln with his uncle after his father, a daily-wage labourer. The boy also had to bear the brunt of the abuse, and torture from the supervisors at the kiln.

“My life was hell until an NGO rescued me and brought me back home at 10 years old, in 2003,” said Sivakumar. Due to paucity of money, he again started doing petty jobs and later with the help of volunteers, he joined the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) school and resumed his studies. At 19, Sivakumar cleared his Class 10 through a correspondence course and, at 21 years, he enrolled in Class 11.

“I was determined to study despite all hardships. I know education is the only way through which I can make a difference for my community. My only goal in pursuing a master’s was to gain more knowledge in the field of social work so that I can help my people. Due to poverty, Irular children are forced to work as labourers while girls become the victims to child marriages. I want to put an end to all of this,” explains Sivakumar.

Meanwhile, MCC principal Paul Wilson said the college has been continuously supporting students from tribal communities and working for their welfare by providing them admission to the college.

Rescued by NGO in 2003

“My life was hell until an NGO rescued me and brought me back home at 10 years old, in 2003,” said Sivakumar. Due to paucity of money, he again started doing petty jobs and later with the help of volunteers, he joined the NCLP school and resumed his studies.

CHENNAI: Even at the tender age of seven, D Sivakumar’s hands were used to hard labour, toiling all day in a brick kiln at a village located in the Tamil-Nadu and Karnataka border. Now, almost 22 years later, donning yellow graduation robes, the Irular man gripped onto a degree certificate, as he walked down from the stage of Madras Christian College (MCC). The 29-year-old rescued brick kiln child labourer had never imagined he would ever be able to go to school, let alone secure 63% in his newly-earned master’s degree in social work (MSW). Overcoming all the hurdles in life, Sivakumar is today a role model for his community. “This is not just a degree but it is the outcome of all the pain I had to undergo, my perseverance and all the hardships I faced to reach so far,” explained Sivakumar. Life was far from easy for Sivakumar, a native of Karagoor village in Dharmapuri. Born into an economically backward Irular family, he was forced to work at a brick kiln with his uncle after his father, a daily-wage labourer. The boy also had to bear the brunt of the abuse, and torture from the supervisors at the kiln. “My life was hell until an NGO rescued me and brought me back home at 10 years old, in 2003,” said Sivakumar. Due to paucity of money, he again started doing petty jobs and later with the help of volunteers, he joined the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) school and resumed his studies. At 19, Sivakumar cleared his Class 10 through a correspondence course and, at 21 years, he enrolled in Class 11. “I was determined to study despite all hardships. I know education is the only way through which I can make a difference for my community. My only goal in pursuing a master’s was to gain more knowledge in the field of social work so that I can help my people. Due to poverty, Irular children are forced to work as labourers while girls become the victims to child marriages. I want to put an end to all of this,” explains Sivakumar. Meanwhile, MCC principal Paul Wilson said the college has been continuously supporting students from tribal communities and working for their welfare by providing them admission to the college. Rescued by NGO in 2003 “My life was hell until an NGO rescued me and brought me back home at 10 years old, in 2003,” said Sivakumar. Due to paucity of money, he again started doing petty jobs and later with the help of volunteers, he joined the NCLP school and resumed his studies.