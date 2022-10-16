Two friends from Odisha on mission to save striped hyenas

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the brink of disappearance, the elusive striped hyenas in Astaranga range of Puri are getting a new lease of life, thanks to friends duo Aurobindo Samal and Swarup Fullonton.The duo is working on conservation of this small carnivore species, struggling for survival due to shrinking habitation, scarcity of food and lack of adequate measures for its protection from humans.

In the last six months, they have been able to raise awareness among local communities including school children on hyenas and help the Forest department in protecting the habitat of the wild animals that feed mostly on carcasses of domestic animals and turtles.Aurobindo is a BTech in Computer Science and now pursuing MSc in Environment and Sustainable Development, while Swarup is an MSc in Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation.

Swarup is principal investigator of the project while Aurobindo is the co-principal investigator. Their interest in conservation of the small carnivore species grew after they found out about the threat these scavenging animals facing due to lack of awareness at community level and inadequate measures in place for their protection.

Hyena is a key indicator species for a healthy coast as this species perform an important service of cleaning up the landscape. It is also the only top scavenging predator in coastal terrain which makes its conservation extremely importan.

In Puri wildlife division, especially Sahana, Janania and parts of Balukhand where hyenas are concentrated, Aurobindo said, anthropogenic pressure, scarcity of food and negative interaction with humans have emerged as major threats.

“As the landscape lacks apex predators like leopards, scavenging is mostly done by the hyenas through turtle carcasses. Their burial, however, forces these scavengers to look for carcasses of domestic animals that die in road accidents. This makes them vulnerable to roadkill,” he said.

Besides, improper disposal of poultry and other waste attracts hyena and other wild animals to the nearby human settlements leading to conflict. As part of their project ‘Hyena conservation and conflict management at Sahana’ that started in March this year with funding and support from the Wildlife Trust of India, the two friends set up camera traps to assess the population, carried out sign survey, den ecology and carcass study.

They will take up more activities including protection of the hyena dens in Jahania and Sahana reserve forest, safeguarding orphaned pups and preventing deaths due to road accidents. The two commissioned illustration and art works depicting the reasons behind human-hyena conflict.

For rapport building, the two have been organising community level meetings urging locals not to harm the hyenas and putting signages to prevent road killings. They approached Forest officials and local administration to establish a public cattle carcass dumping site close to forest where carcasses of domestic animals could be dumped to allow the scavengers to feed on them.

The work for hyenas by Aurobindo and Swarup is considered the first-of-its-kind effort for conservation of small carnivore species in the State. Aurobindo said support from local communities, RCCF Bhubaneswar Manoj Mohapatra, Puri Wildlife DFO P Ramaswamy and Rudra Mahapatra, WTI’s east zone manager in implementing the conservation measures immensely helped their work.

Earlier, a team of five including Aurobindo and Swarup took up the first community-based conservation for smooth coated otters in Puri’ in the region after Cyclone Fani which led them to become members of IUCN SSC Otter Specialist Group.

