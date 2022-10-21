Home Good News

TN girl fulfils late father’s dream by clinching medical seat

When B Brindha got an allotment letter to join the Madras Medical College under the 7.5% government school student quota, tears rolled down her cheeks.

Published: 21st October 2022

By Binita Jaiswal
CHENNAI: When B Brindha got an allotment letter to join the Madras Medical College under the 7.5% government school student quota, tears rolled down her cheeks. Her father would have been proud had a road crash in 2016 not stolen him from her.

It was the dream of her father, who worked as a temple priest, to see Brindha as a doctor. “Today, I fulfilled that dream but he is not here with me to share that happiness; it breaks my heart,” Brindha told TNIE. 

Brindha studied in a government model school in Villupuram and cleared NEET in her first attempt without any private coaching. But the journey was no cakewalk for Brindha. “My mother works at a milk booth and I have two elder sisters. My family could not afford private coaching for me, but my teachers helped me a lot to crack the examination. I gave my 100% for the preparation,” she said. 

Brindha, who scored 467 marks in NEET, was also the only student from government schools to score 200 out of 200 cut-off marks in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions and top the rank list in 7.5% government school quota category.

After completing her MBBS, Brindha wants to serve in a government hospital and serve the poor. “I have seen poor people suffering and I want to serve them as a tribute to my father,” said Brindha.

