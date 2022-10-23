Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Lalitha is waiting in the sweltering corridors of Villupuram District Court patiently for the next case to be called. The 34-year-old Gingee native is no stranger to the courtrooms and the tiresome wait for justice. In fact, it has become a part of her routine for over a decade. But each time she steps in, a beam of satisfaction fills in her, furthering her endurance to stand up for the victims of caste discrimination.

The sociology graduate’s relentless work against caste atrocities began in 2018 when she first came to know about her neighbour, an SC woman, who was made to prostrate in front of her son’s teachers. “The woman was forced to prostrate before all the teachers at the government school for asking why her son was beaten. The village panchayat too abused the woman in the most inhumane way and even tried to keep her away from entering the panchayat. The plight of the widowed mother pushed me to work for the downtrodden people,” Lalitha recalls.

Years down the line, Lalitha is now working as a district human-rights defender at an NGO – Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY) in Tindivanam, an organization that helps hundreds like her neighbour. Her untiring and timely work had helped several victims of caste-related violence avail compensation at the earliest, convicting the accused in several cases and predominantly ensuring the cases get booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Act in the Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts.

“Whenever a caste-related crime happens, I will go to the place in person and will find the real facts. I even take inputs from the accused, to know their version. This will help me to understand the problem holistically,” she says. But in India, with myriad caste equations delicately interwoven, standing up for the victim is a perilous job and comes with its consequences. Lalitha was also not spared. She had been slut shamed by dominant caste people and even police officials.

Recalling her encounters with cops, she says, “There was an instance when an official of DSP ranking passed derogatory remarks about me in a public peace meeting, as I demanded better compensation for a murder victim’s family. Another time, a woman IPS officer threatened me for following up on a caste murder case in which the police were found supporting the accused, by the district SC/ST special court. She was furious at me for getting transferred because of the case.”

But nothing stops this inveterate warrior from working against the evils of casteism. In the past 10 years, she has managed to present over 300 cases of caste atrocity in the district court. “I will continue my fight against the caste system and every other force that defends it,” she adds with an assuring smile.

