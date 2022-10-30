Sri Lankan Tamil refugee returns Rs 40,000 she found on road

By Express News Service

ERODE: In a heartwarming gesture, a Sri Lankan Tamil woman returned Rs 40,000, which she found on a road near Sathyamangalam bus stand in Erode, to the nearby police station on Thursday and the police returned the money to its rightful owner on Friday.

According to the police, Rajeshwari (55), who stays in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Bhavanisagar in Erode, went to Sathyamangalam by bus. When she reached Sathyamangalam and was walking near the bus stop, she found a parcel on the road. She opened the parcel and found that it contained Rs 40,000 in Rs 500 currency notes.

With the help of Gokul (21) from Thottampalayam, whom she met on the road, she handed over the money to Sathyamangalam police station.The police shared the message on WhatsApp which stated that the person who had lost the money could come to the station and claim it.

“Gunasingham, a shopkeeper from Sathyamangalam contacted the police and claimed the money belonged to his friend Joshwa (61), who runs a candy shop in the same area. He had borrowed the money from him for the medical expenses of his daughter who delivered a baby on Friday at a private hospital in Coimbatore. After investigation, the money was handed over to him at the station on Friday,” a police officer said, lauding both Rajeshwari and Gokul for their honesty.

ERODE: In a heartwarming gesture, a Sri Lankan Tamil woman returned Rs 40,000, which she found on a road near Sathyamangalam bus stand in Erode, to the nearby police station on Thursday and the police returned the money to its rightful owner on Friday. According to the police, Rajeshwari (55), who stays in the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Bhavanisagar in Erode, went to Sathyamangalam by bus. When she reached Sathyamangalam and was walking near the bus stop, she found a parcel on the road. She opened the parcel and found that it contained Rs 40,000 in Rs 500 currency notes. With the help of Gokul (21) from Thottampalayam, whom she met on the road, she handed over the money to Sathyamangalam police station.The police shared the message on WhatsApp which stated that the person who had lost the money could come to the station and claim it. “Gunasingham, a shopkeeper from Sathyamangalam contacted the police and claimed the money belonged to his friend Joshwa (61), who runs a candy shop in the same area. He had borrowed the money from him for the medical expenses of his daughter who delivered a baby on Friday at a private hospital in Coimbatore. After investigation, the money was handed over to him at the station on Friday,” a police officer said, lauding both Rajeshwari and Gokul for their honesty.