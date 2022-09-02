White tigress gives birth to three cubs at Delhi zoo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three healthy cubs were born to Sita, a white tigress, at the Delhi Zoo, officials said on Thursday. According to zoo officials, the cubs, all white, were born on August 24. Their father, Vijay, is also a white tiger. “The tigress and the cubs are doing fine, with the tigress nursing the cubs regularly and taking care of them. All cubs are white and their team is keeping a round-the-clock watch over the tigress and the cubs,” said a senior zoo official.

Delhi zoo, which is officially titled the ‘National Zoological Park’, is engaged in conservation breeding of tigers and hence the birth of the cubs is a crucial step in the direction, zoo authorities said. “I am very happy to inform you about the birth of the three tiger cubs at the Delhi zoo. Almost after seven years, we have the successful birth of tiger cubs. The mother and the cubs are doing fine,” said Dharamdeo Rai, director, Delhi Zoo, in a video message.

He added, “In the coming days, we will be able to make our visitors more aware of the importance of the role of wildlife for a balanced ecosystem and also about the role of zoos in wildlife conservation.”

Last week, a 15-year-old white tiger died at the zoo due to old age-related issues. At present, the zoo has two pairs of white tigers and four Bengal tigers, one male and three females. The zoo lost seven lions and tigers in two-and-a-half years. At least four of them died due to kidney dysfunction.

